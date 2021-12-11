The CUPRA Born is one of the compact electrics that has arrived at the end of 2021 stomping more than strong, ahead of other models in the Spanish manufacturer’s range in orders. The brand is already planning to increase the range with two new versions.

Sales strategies are very different from one brand to another. While some choose to offer their most powerful and sophisticated options first, others do it the other way around to gain more customers. CUPRA Born, the Spanish firm has opted for the first, since the electric compact is available with a medium capacity battery and truly sporty performance.

And this play has been a master, because order books pile up left and right, to the point that the production of the Audi Q4 e-tron has been affected and those of the four rings are already reassigning the manufacture of their model to the Brussels plant. A special situation that can be further aggravated in 2022 because CUPRA is already preparing two new versions for the model.

The interior of the CUPRA Born is very suggestive, sporty and highly technological

The CUPRA Born 2022 offer will have three options

Now, the offer is limited to one option, the most powerful in terms of performance, with the 150 kW electric motor – equivalent to 204 hp – and the medium capacity battery with 58 kWh net that offers a maximum range of 424 kilometers. Over the course of next year, the first of the electrics from the Spanish sports brand will complete the range with two more basic versions in performance.

The power of the electric motor will be reduced to 110 kW Or what is the same, 150 hp, and it will be accompanied by the lithium ion battery but with two capacity levels, the most basic 45 kWh and the highest 77 kWh, both net figures, and which will provide maximum autonomy of 330 and 550 kilometers, respectively, and as measured by the WLTP cycle.

Two interesting options that will allow you to lower the price and have a level of access to the range, but also one with the maximum possible autonomy, although both will not offer the same level as sporty that the current model offers. None of them will have the “boost” function that, for a few seconds, will increase power as the 204 version offers up to 245 hp.