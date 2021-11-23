The culture of Mexico comes to Age of Empires III

Although Age of Empires IV hit the market last month, Xbox and World’s Edge are not forgetting the third installment in the series, which is why they recently announced a new DLC for this title. The new content, which will arrive in just a couple of days, will include Mexico as a fairly complex civilization.

Through a statement, it has been revealed that Mexico will join Age of Empires III Definitive Edition next December 1. This civilization has a system of revolutions similar to what we find in the United States, but this has been expanded so that in each era you have the opportunity to access this option. Along with this, this culture has its own units, cards and buildings that will be important in battle.

Along with the changes in the gameplay, Mexico’s expansion also offers us a historic mission inspired by the Grito de Dolores. Finally, those who already have the United States content will receive the mission of The Burning of USS Philadelphia, while all owners of both DLC will get The Battle of Queenston Heights.

All those who are interested in this DLC, You can now pre-order the expansion for only $ 175 pesos here. In related topics, you can check our review of Age of Empires IV here.

While it is quite strange that content reaches Age of Empires III Definitive Edition when Age of Empires IV is available now, the expansion of Mexico looks quite interesting. Our culture comes with a series of changes that warrant a return to this strategy game.

