The frites souffles (“Potatoes suflés”, in Spanish) are a mythical garnish of haute cuisine, legendary not only for how exquisite they are, but also for how difficult it is to prepare.

Decades ago their presence was almost mandatory in luxury restaurants, as an accompaniment to meat, but today they are only served in select places such as Horcher (Madrid), El Celler de Can Roca (Girona) or Via Veneto (Barcelona). But there is a restaurant where this garnish really shines, that is Zalacain, a tradition that continues despite its temporary closure and change of ownership, which happened a few months ago to the Urrechu group.

The mythical Madrid restaurant, which opened in 1973, It was the first in Spain to receive the three Michelin stars. Despite going through several bad years – in which he lost all his macarons-, both his former chef, Julio Miralles, like the current one, Iñigo Urrechu, have kept the legendary house dishes, as are, of course, souffle potatoes.

A little history

As Miralles explained to us, this dish was the result of a mistake. The invention arose when, in 1837, the chef Jean Louis François Collinet he was preparing a banquet on the occasion of the inauguration of the railway line from Paris to Saint-Germain-en-Lay. It turns out that, as in any good premiere, the train was delayed, and Collinet, who was frying the French fries that he was going to serve at lunch, removed these from the heat, to fry them again when the guests arrived. In this second firing, as if by magic, the potatoes were puffed, resulting in an extra crunchy bite, which immediately became a classic.

Making souffle potatoes not only requires a certain skill: you must have the raw material and the right tools, but also to follow to the millimeter a procedure that Zalacaín has more than studied.

You may not be able to get it right the first time, but we have seen it with our own eyes: following the steps that we explain below the recipe comes out. Plus, as Collinet discovered, the side dish can be made in advance (even a day in advance) for the final fry and a side dish that will make your guests cry with excitement.

Soup potatoes, in eight easy steps

In Zalacaín there is a chef who is exclusively dedicated to preparing these potatoes, who occupies the second lowest position in the hierarchy of the restaurant, after the person in charge of preparing the food for the rest of the colleagues.

Adrian Baker He has just finished the Hospitality School and has only been working in Zalacaín for two months, preparing batches and batches of soufflé potatoes: he handles between 300 and 500 a day.

As he explains to us, It is very difficult for them to come out the first time. At first, he points out, he only managed to get a couple of potatoes puffed up per batch, but now there are a minority of those that don’t come out as they should. It’s all a matter of getting the hang of it. And to follow these eight instructions.

1. Choose the right potatoes

Not all potatoes are suitable for sufferers. Ideally, use copies of the sour variety. In Zalacaín they have changed a lot of suppliers until they found the potatoes that best suited the garnish, and if the right potato is not used, the suffocation can be achieved, but it will not be crunchy or they will come out black, very common mistakes.

It is also important that the potatoes are not not very newbecause they have too much water, not too old, as they would not inflate properly.

Adrián Panadero is the manager in Zalacaín of the soufflé potatoes.

2. Peel the potatoes the day before

In Zalacaín they peel the potatoes the night before so that lose as much water as possible, which helps the suflado.

3. The next day, peel them again

When potatoes are left to rest at night, they lose water, but they also oxidize, so you have to peel them again before cutting, removing the edges that remain blackened.

The edges of the potatoes can be used for mash.

4. Proceed to the “square” of the potatoes

Zalacaín’s soufflé potatoes are distinguished by having rectangular shape, and not oval as elsewhere. Thanks to the square process, the potatoes are perfectly homogeneous and fry to perfection.

Potatoes must square looking for the potato grain, eliminating all the circular edges until they are shaped like a cube –or, being purist, an ortohedron, since they are, in reality, a rectangular prism–.

The squared potatoes are placed on a tray to speed up the cutting process.

5. A cut of 2.20 mm

After having the potatoes well squared, you have to proceed to cut them, for which it is essential to use a good mandolin. They could be cut with a knife, sure, but you would have to have Jason Bourne’s pulse.

In Zalacaín they use a mandolin that they have been in the house since you know when exclusively adjusted to cut potatoes to the same thickness as a two euro coin, which is exactly 2.20 millimeters.

Without mandolin it is very difficult to achieve a uniform thickness.

6. Drying

As the potatoes are cut, Baker arranges them on a cloth, one by one, so they dry well without sticking.

The outside of the potatoes cannot have water.

7. Frying in two stages

After all this deployment comes the most delicate moment, in which we proceed to fry the potatoes.

To achieve suffocation it is essential have two pans, in which the olive oil is heated to different temperatures. The first frying pan, in which the potatoes are poached, the oil must be at 120º; the second, in which the padding is performed, it must be at 190º. In Zalacaín they calculate the temperature by eye, but at home, we believe, it is worth having a thermometer for this operation.

When the oils are at the right temperature, they begin to poach the potatoes in the first pan, in small batches, as they should always be fried in plenty of oil, with enough space.

It is a poached, not a confit, in which the aim is to waterproof the external part of the potato, so that, when passing to the pan with the hottest oil, the water that remains inside evaporates and the potato suffers. If the potato is punctured, broken or not well sealed, it does not inflate.

To poach the potatoes well, you have to do it constantly slow circular movements with the pan, which help to fry evenly.

After about 5 minutes, the potatoes will begin to suffer, at which point you have to pass them with the help of a slotted spoon to the other pan, where they inflate in seconds. Once this happens, they are removed from the heat and left to rest on a rack (if it is a lot of deployment at home we can put it on absorbent paper).

The potatoes are placed on a rack so that they do not absorb the oil. Those that have not been inflated or have damage are eliminated.

8. Resuscitation

Once the potatoes are removed from the second pan they are actually done, but should be served immediately. It would be impossible to carry out all this process every time there is an order in the restaurant, and we would go crazy at home if we want to present them, for example, at a Christmas meal with the guests already milling around the house.

What they do in Zalacaín is reserve the potatoes as soon as they go through the hot oil, where they have verified that they suffer, without waiting for them to completely fry. This allows you to have the potatoes ready so that when you need to remove the garnish, ** it is enough to fry them in very hot oil: immediately, the potatoes re-inflate and, when they reach a golden brownish color, they are perfectly crisp.

Baker places the potatoes that are ready to be revived on a cloth one by one. They can last perfectly precooked from one day to the next.

You can even do the whole process the night before, leave the pre-fried potatoes in the fridge, to revive them at mealtime. If they suffered previously, they will do it again. There are some potatoes that, for many reasons, do not puff, and these must be discarded. Also in Zalacaín, in all batches, potatoes have to be removed. It is impossible for all of them to be perfect, but practicing with the technique the loss is only around 5%.

What to serve the soufflé potatoes with

Soup potatoes are served in Zalacaín accompanying the meat dishes and its famous steak tartare, for which it is the perfect complement. However, it is a very versatile garnish that can be served at home with any main dish or even as a luxury aperitif.

This is an updated version of an article originally published on November 26, 2019.

