The Audi A3 Sportback will be “crossoverized.” The popular Audi compact will undergo a whole series of modifications to show off its own appearance to that of an SUV. This new variant, which is expected to be dubbed the Audi A3 Cityhopper, will be positioned as a premium alternative to the Ford Focus Active. It is in development and has been hunted.

In the midst of the so-called “SUV fever”, manufacturers in Europe are allocating a large amount of resources to increase their offer of SUVs in almost all segments. And in the case of not being able to introduce a vehicle that we can define as a pure SUV, you can always resort to the technique of “crossoverization”. Audi you have already opted for this formula. And she is determined to redouble her commitment to her.

About two years ago we pointed out that sooner or later the Audi A3 Sportback would succumb to ‘crossoverization’. Now, we can say that the project is underway and very close to materializing in a series production vehicle. In broad daylight a test specimen of the new A3 crossover type. A model that, predictably, will be baptized as Audi A3 Cityhopper. However, it is not ruled out that the brand opts for other options, such as the well-known Allroad.

On the left front wing is the cover that hides the battery charging socket

Spy photos of the new Audi A3 Cityhopper



The hunted prototype features a very distinctive camouflage that covers the lower half of the vehicle. And it is logical that this is the case, since it will be in the lower part where the most distinctive features will be concentrated. Nails plastic fenders They will protect the lower part of the body. For example, despite the camouflage, they are perfectly visible in the wheel arches.

It will also have some specific bumpers that will enhance the jacket image sought by Audi designers. In addition, and if that was not enough, you will have roof rails and a greater headroom from the body with respect to the ground. The brand with the four rings will take advantage of the introduction of this variant to add new customization options.

As for the interior, the changes will be minimal. However, it is to be expected that it will bring with it a long list of standard equipment so that the proposal for the public is as attractive as possible.

Despite the camouflage, the plastic fenders that will protect the body can be sensed

An Audi A3 “crossover” and plug-in hybrid



Another key that reveals this photographed prototype is that under its hood there is a plug-in hybrid mechanics (PHEV). On the left front wing you can clearly see (although it is camouflaged) the cover that hides the socket to recharge the battery. There is also a hazard notice in the driver’s window that refers to the powertrain electrified with a high-voltage battery.

The use of this mechanics shows that this new model will have a configuration of front-wheel drive. The quattro drive has been reserved for the most exclusive and high-performance variants.

When will it hit the market? Taking into account the type of camouflage used by Audi and that it is opting for a plug-in hybrid motorization, it is not ruled out that the new member of the A3 family will see the light at some point in the first half of 2022. And even that it will start its commercialization before the end of next year.