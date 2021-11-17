Long considered a niche saga, Yakuza and its spin-off Judgment have reached heights of popularity that SEGA surely never expected for the franchise outside of Japanese territory. But so much so that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirmed to be developing the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the new installment starring Ichiban Kasuga. Now the Yakuza and Judgment creators are already working on a new saga completely different from these two well-known names, as confirmed by the director of RGG Studio Masayoshi Yokoyama in a statement collected by Famitsu (via Wccftech).

However, for now no further details have been offered beyond announcing that RGG Studio is already working on it and that it will be something different from Yakuza and Judgment. What we still do not know is if it will be a new franchise set in the Yakuza universe, as Judgment has been, which already adds two installments highly valued by fans, with the recent Lost Judgment consolidating the success of the adventures of detective Takayuki Yagami. On the other hand, as we mentioned, Ruy Ga Gotoku is also developing the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which will once again star Ichiban and will keep the keys to the triumph of this reinvention of the Yakuza series.

Toshihiro Nagoshi and Daisuke Sato leave SEGA and the Yakuza saga

The most recent rumors have suggested that this new Yakuza will arrive without further delay in 2022Although in recent weeks we have also seen how two important figures in the RGG Studio and SEGA saga left their positions in search of new professional challenges. In the meantime, remember that the almost complete Yakuza saga (from 0 to 6) meet available on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost to Microsoft service subscribers.