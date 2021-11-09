Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, one of the most successful mobile games ever and one that uses elements of augmented reality, has just released a new platform called Lightship with which he wants to offer the tools to build what they are calling apps for “the metaverse of the real world.”

Unlike Facebook’s Metaverse, which basically wants us to move to a virtual world to escape reality, something that the CEO of Niantic himself thinks is a “dystopian nightmare, with Lightship the idea is”unite the digital and the real world“.





Open to all developers and mostly free





John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, has explained that Lightship will allow mobile applications to identify whether the user’s camera is pointing at the sky or at the water, map the surfaces and depth of an environment in real time, or place a virtual object behind a physical one.

The platform, which has been in development for a few years, is now available from Lightship.dev for any developer, in addition, most of the software tools in the development kit are free. Niantic, for now, would only charge for a feature that allows simultaneous access to augmented reality experiences across multiple devices.

For Niantic, Lightship is the starting point with which they want to create a technology that “connects the real world (the atoms) with the digital (the bits)”:

We could call it a “real world metaverse” to distinguish it from the virtual version of the video game, but honestly, I think we are going to experience it as an enhanced reality: a reality infused with data, information, services and interactive creations.

Niantic already has an interesting base with Pokémon Go and experience with synchronizing experiences of millions of users around the world, and that they can create, change and interact with digital objects in the physical world. The objective is “set the standard for what augmented reality can become“.

The company already has a big Lightship upgrade in the works for next year: a “visual positioning system” for augmented reality glasses. The system would allow glasses with screens to know exactly where they are in the real world, so that virtual objects remain persistently anchored in real world locations.

Niantic, in fact, is building its own augmented reality glasses with Qualcomm to prepare to “virtualize the entire world” within its ‘Niantic Real World Platform’ ecosystem. The result of all this is something that will have to wait to see.