The Marvel universe has always had a great presence in video games and even more so in recent years with the movies that have been released in theaters. That is why it is understandable that games based on these superheroes continue to be developed, among which everything indicates that a Marvel MMO is underway which is being developed by the creators of DC Universe Online.

The alarm has been raised in the last hours when the company Enad Global 7 has carried out a presentation for investors. Among the published slides there is one in particular that has been shown in which it can be seen that there is an MMORPG pending to be announced and that it will be a massively multiplayer online game based on the Marvel universe by Daybreak and Dimensional Ink Studios.

The project in question would be directed by Jack Emmert, who was previously in charge of City of Heroes, and is currently in command of the team of DC Universe Online. Even so, in the presentation it has been indicated that the game is currently at a very early stage, so we may have to wait a few years for it to be completely finished.

In fact, it is not the first time that Daybreak has tried to carry out a project of this type. In 2018 he already tried to carry out a Marvel MMO, but the studio suffered a series of financial problems that caused it not to get ahead until now, so we will have to be pending to check if the play goes well this time.