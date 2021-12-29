The creators of Control and Alan Wake are working with Tencent to bring a new free multiplayer PvE video game.

Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Control Y Alan Wake, announced an alliance with Tencent to develop and publish a new free PvE video game codenamed “Vanguard”(Not to be confused with Call of Duty: Vanguard).

The news comes a few months after Tencent announce a partial participation in Remedy with more than 500,000 shares acquired so far. In total, the Chinese company has 3.8% shares in the developer of Control, and the CEO of Remedy He was positive about it. “We are aware that Tencent are experts in the industry, so we are honored by their interest in Remedy and we are happy to welcome them as our new shareholders.” He said Tero Virtala.

All about Vanguard, the new Remedy project

Vanguard It will be a “Free, cooperative PvE (player vs. AI) shooter that combines Remedy’s storytelling experience and action gameplay in an immersive multiplayer experience” say its creators. The project will be developed with the graphics engine Unreal Engine for Pc and consoles to be confirmed: its distribution will be worldwide, with Tencent in charge of distributing the video game in Asia and Remedy for the rest of the globe. For now, it was confirmed that Vanguard is in a phase of “Proof of concept” and has a budget at the height of any Triple A of Remedy.

“Vanguard marks Remedy’s first entry into the game-as-a-service business model, executed by our top-notch team of free to play experts.” He said Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment. “We are building something new and exciting for the cooperative multiplayer space, in addition to the strengths of Remedy. Expanding our capabilities to take on publishing responsibilities is the next step in our company’s development. “

In addition to its version for PC and consoles, Vanguard It will also come to smartphones with a port from the hand of Tencent.

