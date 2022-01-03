The fourth season of ‘Cobra Kai’ reached Netflix last December 31, and by then we already knew that the series was going to have, at least, a fifth batch of episodes. There is nothing confirmed beyond that, but Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, creators and showrunners of this adventure from the ‘Karate Kid’ universe, have made it clear that this fifth season is not designed as the end of the series.

The future of ‘Cobra Kai’

Heald, Hurwitz, Schlossberg have recently participated in the great podcast ‘TV’s Top 5’, where they have commented the following about the fifth season and the future of the series beyond that:

We just finished filming season 5 before the premiere of season 4 and we didn’t finish it in a way that we think is the end of the series. We hope there will be at least one more season and maybe more, we will find out in due course.

In addition, the question about the possibility of expanding the series beyond ‘Cobra Kai’, on which they did not want to go into much detail, but Schlossberg did add the following:

Right now we are focused on ‘Cobra Kai’, but we definitely think about backstories, origin stories … We designed ‘Cobra Kai’ with a plan for the ending in mind. We talk about it every year before we shoot a new season, so we see the series coming to an end, but we see a lot of potential outside of ‘Cobra Kai’ when it comes to the characters. We have created some new ones that we could do spin-offs with. We talk about it all the time and we love the idea of ​​being able to keep playing in the ‘Karate Kid’ universe after ‘Cobra Kai’ because we love it. There are things that are eternal like bullying, the stories of underdogs, mentors, students. Many of those topics are going to be relevant in 2025 and 2026, but you don’t want to keep doing the same thing every season.

They also wanted to emphasize that there has been cconversations about the possibility of doing some spin-offs, although without specifying which ones and highlighting the following on the subject:

When it comes to spin-offs and other types of content within this universe, we cannot give you a timeline, all I can say is that we have projects in development internally that we are very excited about. And we will see when they arrive, if it is with ‘Cobra Kai’ still running at the same time as these series or once it has finished.

Come on, nothing concrete, but Everything indicates that ‘Cobra Kai’ is not going to be the only thing we see of the ‘Karate Kid’ universe with Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg in command of operations.