The creator of Stardew Valley shows new images of Haunted Chocolatier, his new game

At the end of last year (remember that we are already in 2022) Concerned Ape, famous for having developed the popular and hilarious Stardew Valley, announced Haunted Chocolatier, which will be its next title. In this case, the game will put us in the shoes of a chocolatier who lives in a haunted mansion, all this showing off the artistic style and several of the mechanics already seen in its first title.

To celebrate the beginning of the year well, Stardew Valley creator shows new images of Haunted Chocolatier. These are just two shots in which we can see a strange bus with crop plantations on the roof, and another that shows a gloomy-looking house in the snow. You can check them out for yourself below:

Haunted Chocolatier will have a greater focus on combat than Stardew Valley

In addition, Concerned Ape has ensured that we’ll see a lot more about the game throughout this year, so, for now, we can only wait.

If you haven’t tried Stardew Valley yet, what are you waiting for? It is one of the most popular indie titles of recent years, and it is capable of providing hundreds of hours of fun. And if all that were not enough, it is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog for both consoles and PC. Difficult to make it easier.