Just a few weeks ago Concerned Ape announced the development of Haunted Chocolatier, a new title with many similarities to Stardew Valley that this time would propose us to be master chocolatiers in a new town that we can explore at our whim, castle included. Now him creator of Stardew Valley has confirmed the return of one of his keys for his new game, Haunted Chocolatier. He did so in an interview with the VGKami portal (via GameRant), where he has explained new details of a work that promises strong emotions, although it still seems to be a long way from its premiere.

“Yes, there’ll be relationships like in stardew valley. I have not yet decided exactly how the system will work. And I hope to approach some things differently this time, ”Concerned Ape commented on one of Stardew Valley’s most beloved features that will be back in Haunted Chocolatier, albeit possibly with changes and improvements, as well as evidently new characters those to meet and with whom to establish these aforementioned relationships, which will be one of the bases of the new title.

Haunted Chocolatier will have a greater focus on combat than Stardew Valley

Concerned Ape has also commented that his favorite part of video game development occurs when all Essential elements They are already finished and you can dedicate yourself to go adding little surprises here and there, those that users will be discovering little by little for months. However, it has also made it clear that Haunted Chocolatier is still a long way from that point and that, in addition, it is likely that the game will appear first on PC before reaching consoles, as it happened with the successful Stardew Valley.