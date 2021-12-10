Horror is one of the most interesting genres that we can find. The possibilities it offers are enormous, being able to make us live very real nightmares, moments that break our mental schemes or make us tremble with the most everyday. And there is a master in this art.

Bokeh Game Studio, the developer founded by Keiichiro Toyama, finally revealed the first teaser for its upcoming game during The Game Awards 2021. Slitterhead is the name given to the work that puts us in front of creepy creatures, which could perfectly come out of the depths of hell.

It seems that we will not be able to trust practically anyone, because anyone seems to be hiding all kinds of monstrosities under their skin. We already know that Akira Yamaoka, composer of Silent Hill, will be in charge of composing the soundtrack for the game. Recall that Toyama left Sony just a year ago to undertake this project.

Slitterhead will have a lot of influence from Asian culture, the central theme will be death and above all, wondering if we really live in peace. The game has planned its release sometime in 2023, both on PC and consoles.