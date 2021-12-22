Komi-san wa, Komyushou Desu has swept all expectations of anime on Netflix. Therefore, it is not surprising that his popularity is on a par with great artists in the industry. Is about Kohei Korikoshi, author of My Hero Academia, who recently made a fan art of his adorable protagonist, with his characteristic uniform of the UA, and he has shared it with us since his twitter account.

As we can see, the author of My hero academia is a fan of Komi-san wa, Komyushou Desu, since he started watching the Netflix anime adaptation. So thanks to the personality of our charismatic protagonist and her way of being, Kohei Korikoshi fell in love with the character and has decided to share this illustration with us, along with the charming design that identifies him in the world of My hero academia.

The design of Komi-san in the illustration that he made himself is that of a student of the UA from My hero academia. If she were a hero, what do you think would be her quirk? Whatever it was, we are sure you would work alongside Izuku Midoriya, our iconic leader and role model, in the company of other heroes, against the League of Villains, whose objective is to kill All might and end the UA Academy.

But the sopilers will not wait for some, because the author of My hero academia, Kohei Korikoshi, has only seen the anime Komi-san wa Komyushou Desu (or Komi Can’t Communicate, for its English translation) and, like many of the fans of the manga, is waiting to see the second season on Netflix.

Synopsis of Komi-san wa Komyushou Desu

Komi-san wa Komyushou Desu, is a manga series created by Tomohito Oda. It was first published in the Weekly Shonen Sunday, by way of one-shot on September 16, 2015, while the regular series began airing on May 18, 2016.

The story begins with a popular and beautiful high school student named Shouko komi, who has a social anxiety disorder, a fact that prevents her from communicating with basically anyone. This has caused him various misunderstandings in his life, to the point of not having friends. About, Shouko komi She is considered a very attractive and mysterious person, which has earned her a certain popularity at her school, however, at the same time, these communication problems prevent people from really getting to know her.

One day, after a series of events that made him coincide with Milestone TadanoDue to his exceptional ability to “read people’s language”, he realizes the problem he faces Komi-san and decides to help her make her greatest wish come true: to have 100 friends. In this way, the goal that has been proposed, as well as the relationship that will develop between the two, will be fulfilled throughout this work.

And you, what do you think? Did you like the fan art he made Kohei Korikoshi? How do you imagine the beautiful Shouko komi, as a student of the UA?

