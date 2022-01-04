Kohei Horikoshi welcomed this new year with a beautiful illustration from My Hero Academia.

On his official Twitter account, Horikoshiko, the creator of this manga series, shared an image of various characters from My hero academia, with the little description “happy New Year! Thanks again this year!“Those who appear there are: Eri, Mirio Togata, Kirishima, Izuku Midoriya, Tsuyu asui, Todoroki Y Lida, in that order. But, in addition, they are characterized by a typical party dress and a small message alluding to the dates.

あ け ま し て お め で と う ご ざ い ま す！ 今年 も よ ろ し く お 願 い 致 し ま す！ pic.twitter.com/bpJ64XrW7P – 堀 越 耕 平 (@horikoshiko) January 2, 2022

And, truth be told, both Eri, the former leader of the Shie hassaikai, What Tsuyu asui, also known as the heroine of the rainy season, they look very nice in costumes that we have not seen them before. And precisely from there comes the magic of this illustration, a peculiar way of presenting them. However, characters like Eijiro Kirishima They have not lost their essence, by showing their abilities within this illustration, which, in this case, we are talking about their armored skin, or the shield that represents them during the series. Even the charismatic attitude of Mirio Togata It provides a pleasant atmosphere with the posture it takes in the image, simulating posing a photograph. And although in general the chemistry between the characters seems to be relaxed, Shoto Todoroki Y Tenya lida they are certainly at a distance and show a serious posture, worthy of their cold and introverted personalities. And, of course, our funny protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, could not be missing in this frame.

Thanks to the details that this mangaka added to the image and expressions of his most popular and beloved characters, accompanied by a small message for all those who have followed closely My hero academia, is that it reminds all its fans of the iconic moments that this series brought with it since its first publication, on July 7, 2014.

But the emotion of many among the fandom was immediate, since multiple users not only expressed interest and taste for what Horikoshi had shared about My hero academia. Among several of those responses, many Internet users took the opportunity to demonstrate their own work, congratulations, funny moments or situations of My hero academia, among endless reactions according to the occasion.

And, regarding this memorable tweet, some of the work that different users shared with us in the thread of Kohei Horikoshi They were the following ones:

For those who have not seen the series of My hero academia, history has allowed us to live adventures next to Izuku Midoriya, who is a student of the UA Academy Class 1-A. In a world full of characters with different gifts, Izuku He is one of the few who, without being born with powers, will be able to overcome his limits in order to become a legendary hero like All might. This fun protagonist, along with his companions, will learn to master their powers and face real villains.

What do you think of the illustration he shared with us Horikoshi? Did you like it as much as we did?

What do we expect from the sixth season of My Hero Academia?

In the sixth season of the animated series, we will see the adaptation of the arc of the Paranormal Liberation War that is the eighteenth story arc of My Hero Academia, as well as the ninth and last within the Rise of Villains saga. From this moment on, we will be preparing the grand finale of the franchise (up to the current point of the manga).

Some of the most important points of this arc are: * Kurogiri is revealed to be a Nomu, created from the corpse of Oboro Shirakumo. * Oboro is revealed to be an old friend of Shota Aizawa and Hizashi Yamada. * The Paranormal Liberation Front Form regimes for the war to come: * Tomura Shigaraki is in the final stages of gaining full power from Kyudai Garaki. * Toshinori Yagi completes his research on former One For All users and passes the results to Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo. * It is revealed that Deku was training to control the Gift of Nana Shimura, with the help of Ochako, Tsuyu and Hanta Sero. * All For One allows to see the memories of bearers of the past, as well as enter the same sub-world. aware that the One For All. * It is revealed that the consciousness of All For One inhabits the interior of Tomura Shigaraki’s body.

