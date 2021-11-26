You never stop learning and, today, thanks to technology it is even easier. In this way, it has become an ally that accompanies us in different learning processes and allows us to connect with people who share the same interests and passions. That’s it DOMESTIKA, the fastest growing creative community, where top experts share knowledge and skills through professionally produced online courses.

The idea of ​​community is what gave birth to Domestika. What started as a small digital forum where creativity professionals could network and share ideas soon became a booming international online learning platform with courses on different creative disciplines. In this way, all kinds of skills, tips and tricks are transmitted to learn while practicing, exploring and, ultimately, creating accompanied by the community.



Domestika courses are aimed at anyone who wants to explore their creativity, regardless of their passion or previous experience. For this reason, most of them are introductory courses, but there are also other more specialized courses for creatives who want to expand their knowledge in the hands of professionals. Additionally, each course includes a signed certificate that you can download and add to your portfolio or keep to share your own personal achievement.



Thus, at Domestika you can learn skills such as illustration, photography, design and animation, at your own pace and with unlimited access to the course content. In addition, the platform also has a wide range of courses for entrepreneurs:

On the other hand, not only courses are developed, there are also valuable editorial content such as tutorials, resource downloads or reports. Among them, the MAESTROS series dedicated to great creativity professionals stands out, such as this one dedicated to Toni Segarra, one of the most iconic national publicists and creator of mythical communication campaigns that most remember.

Creativity has no limits and the growth of the Domestika community is proof of this, where knowledge is shared and expanded, either in the form of courses or discussions in the forum, but always under the same objective: to express your ideas and unleash your full potential through creativity.