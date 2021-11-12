11/12/2021 On at 09:16 CET

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.8% in October compared to the previous month and its year-on-year rate shot up to 5.4%, almost 1.5 points above of the September rate and its level highest in 29 years, due to the rising cost of electricity and gasoline, according to data published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The interannual rate of the CPI registered in October (5.4%) is one tenth lower than the one advanced at the end of last month by the INE (5.5%). In the case of the monthly rate (1.8%), it is two tenths less than that advanced by Statistics (2%).

With the interannual data for October, highest since September 1992, the CPI chains its tenth consecutive positive rate.

According to Statistics, in the interannual behavior of the CPI, the rise in electricity prices and, to a lesser extent, diesel prices for heating and gas.

The increase in prices of restoration and fuel and lubricants for personal vehicles, as well as the fact that the prices of telephony, accommodation services and tourist packages fell less in October of this year than they did in the same month of 2020.

Specific, The group of living place raised its year-on-year rate by six points in October, to 20.5%, due to the rise in the price of electricity, while the transport group increased its rate by two points, to 12.3%, due to the higher cost of gasoline.

At the same time, the communications group increased its interannual variation more than two points, to -0.5%; that of hotels, cafes and restaurants increased its rate six tenths, to 2%, and that of leisure and culture registered a rate six tenths higher, placing it at 1.5%, due to the evolution of the price of tourist packages.

Core inflation (excluding non-processed food and energy products) rose four tenths in October, to 1.4%, which is four points below the general index. The INE highlights that this difference between the two rates is the highest since the beginning of the series, in August 1986.

The interannual CPI at constant taxes reached 6.1% in October, seven tenths more than the general rate, due to the reduction in the special tax on electricity.

In a monthly rate (October over September), the CPI recorded its third consecutive rebound, rising 1.8% in October, one point more than in September. The rise in electricity, clothing and footwear, gasoline and fruit, bread and meat contributed to this increase.