The COVID certificate will have a validity period of 270 days, according to New measures adopted by the European Commission that will enter into force from next year. The new “expiration date” of the also known as the vaccination passport will allow the number of doses administered to be correctly reflected. In this way, the free movement of those citizens who have received all the guidelines can be guaranteed.

The expiration period of 9 months for the COVID certificate will only apply to those citizens who have not been vaccinated with the third booster dose. In other words, if a person has recently received the complete Moderna regimen (two doses), they can request their certificate to travel. However, if after 9 months the third dose has not been inoculated, the vaccination passport will no longer be valid. This measure will also apply to all European countries, since they all use the same system. Also to those territories spread over five continents that admit the vaccination passport developed by the EU.

The ECDC recommends the booster dose no later than six months after the full regimen. Therefore, the expiration period of 9 months leaves up to 3 months margin additional for the third dose.

This is how the three doses administered will be reflected in the COVID certificate

With the new expiration date and the third dose of the vaccine, the EU also will modify the coding of the COVID certificate. This will make it easier to differentiate the number of guidelines received. At the moment, citizens who have received the two doses of Astrazeneca, Moderna or Pfizer, see reflected in their certificate “2/2“On the other hand, users who have received a dose of Janssen and are waiting for the second booster dose, or those who have received a single dose for having passed the disease, see reflected”1/1Now, with the third dose, the pattern will be as follows

3/3 : for the inoculation of the third booster dose after the full course of other vaccines.

: for the inoculation of the third booster dose after the full course of other vaccines. 2/1: to reflect that the citizen has received a booster dose after a single dose vaccine or a dose of a 2 dose vaccine administered to a person who has recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, and unlike the contact tracing app, which finally did not finish launching, the COVID certificate has turned out to be a success throughout Europe. The EU has confirmed that more than 807 million certificates. These are suitable for traveling to different countries. Also to bars, restaurants, residences, gyms and nightlife venues in those territories where they require it. However, as Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, comments, it is the member countries that must ensure that the booster doses “are deployed quickly to protect health and ensure safe travel.”