Researchers at the University of Queensland are refuting claims that COVID-19 can enter a person’s DNA through a new study.

Do not hesitate to get vaccinated

Researchers at UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute say the claims have led to “alarm bells” and that people should not hesitate to get vaccinated.

Professor Geoff Faulkner said his team’s research published in Cell Reports showed there was no evidence that COVID-19. Either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines will enter the DNA.

“The evidence disproves this concept that is used to fuel vaccine vacillation,” he said.

ABOUT THE STUDY

Professor Faulkner carried out the investigation to assess the now widely publicized findings. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. All of which suggest that positive tests for COVID-19 long after recovery are due to the virus having incorporated into DNA.

“We examined their claims that human cells and machinery converted COVID-19 RNA into DNA, causing permanent mutations,” said Professor Faulkner.

RESULTS

“We evaluated the claims in cells grown in the laboratory. We performed DNA sequencing and found no evidence of COVID-19 in the DNA.

“From a public health point of view, we would say that there are no concerns that the virus or vaccines can be incorporated into human DNA.”

Professor Faulkner is a molecular and computational biologist with expertise in genomics and transposable elements. Which means that his team studies changes in DNA to determine how they impact human biology.

It is also affiliated with the Mater Research Institute at UQ.

No unusual activity

For Cell Reports, he worked with virologists, including Associate Professor Daniel Watterson from UQ’s School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences.

Associate Professor Watterson said that investigation confirmed that there was no unusual viral activity and that the behavior of COVID-19 was in line with what was expected of a coronavirus.

Therefore, NO, vaccines against covid-19 do not change your DNA

The first vaccines approved in Europe against COVID-19 — Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, Astrazeneca / U. Oxford and Janssen – are also the first of their kind: there is hardly any precedent for others made with the same technology. They are vaccines made from nucleic acids, DNA or RNA molecules.

Unlike traditional vaccines, they do not contain any live microorganisms – or their fragments – so there is no chance that they will cause the disease they are intended to prevent.

However, these new vaccines have raised another fear: that the DNA or RNA they contain will somehow interfere with the DNA of the vaccinated person.

* Experts are unanimous in stating that this risk is non-existent.

