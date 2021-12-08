The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the value of the diagnosis - Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx .- In the past event Celebrate life de Roche, held in November, highlighted the importance of science in society. On the occasion of the 125 years of the company, they celebrated the legacy of innovation and science, then they both have the ability to change human life. To commemorate this anniversary, they held a series of informative talks with the participation of experts on the subject, among which stands out Antonio Vergara placeholder image, Manager of Roche Diagnostics Latin America.

For his part Rolf Hoenger, Head of the Roche Pharma Latin America Area recognized the participation of specialists to achieve important innovations that impact the lives of all people in the world. “The pandemic has shown us that without health there is no economic development, and without a good economy there is no good health care. “

Meanwhile, Antonio Vergara –who has been director of Roche’s three divisions: Pharma, Diabetes Care and Diagnostics-, stated that “the Covid-19 pandemic brought with it a series of challenges and problems of all kinds, but also has evidenced the value of diagnosis. Today we are focused on the vaccine, but in December or February there was no vaccine.“

In that sense, the first months of the pandemic had a special “relevance the molecular diagnostics, which is the possibility of detecting if the virus is present in the DNA with absolute certainty. Later came the different diagnostic tests such as antibodies to know if you had already been infected or not, or antigen tests that allow you to know the result in 15 minutes, which allows you to act more quickly”To treat the disease.

“70% of clinical decisions are based on diagnosisEven so, worldwide 2% of health spending is dedicated to diagnosis and in Latin America it is worse with 1%, in Brazil there is 0.4% investment in diagnosis. “

Despite this, “the diagnosis as such will continue to be important, for which the appropriate infrastructure is required. At Roche we are sure that the keys to face public health emergencies are prevention and constant timely detection of diseases. “

During the Covid-19 pandemic, “We launched 20 solutions at Roche, which played an active role in the development of the vaccine, recruiting patients and conducting antibody tests to measure the efficacy of the vaccine. “

“Diagnostic tests as such are a source of data generation that allow patients to be better known and accompany them through the course of their disease. Among other benefits, they allow deciding the appropriate treatment for the correct patient at the right time and obtaining better results, optimally allocating resources for health systems and being better prepared for future public health emergencies similar to the one we are experiencing today. in day. “

“New technologies based on data analysis can facilitate evaluation, such as the diagnosis and treatment of populations with health problems. Thus, at Roche we increased investment in diagnostic research and development by 10%. “

Thanks to this strategy, “in 2020, more than 23 thousand diagnostic tests produced by Roche were used for the issue of Covid-19; in the same year tests for Human Papillomavirus (HPV), uterine cancer and other pathologies reached more than 75 million women in the world, thus avoiding the unmonitored, high-cost progression of these diseases. “

“Roche is the number one diagnostic company in Latin America and in the world, our commitment is to continue being allies of the health sector through innovative solutions that generate trust in patients. “

In this way, “Over the past 20 years, Roche has laid the scientific foundation for personalized medicine by diagnosing and treating disease at the biological level., which allows the different aspects of patient care to be viewed in a more personalized way.“

“Personalized medicine has the ability to support the effectiveness of health systems in Latin AmericaTherefore, by improving the cost effectiveness of medical care and understanding the specific needs of patients, health systems can invest in therapies with the greatest potential and generate the greatest benefit.. “

The specialist concluded by saying that in the region there are “140 million people without access to health; as the system begins to put the person first and changes disease management; that people as such will be empowered through technology and other tools, so that the benefit for society is better and a sustainable ecosystem can be achieved. “

