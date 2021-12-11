The impact caused by the current health crisis has been of great dimensions in all areas. Based on the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 268 million infected people and 5.28 million deaths. While at the opposite point, health care technology has been one of the most benefited. During the last few months, important advances have been made that perhaps would never have happened otherwise.

The clearest example can be seen with the medical consultations online. Although it is an alternative that has been available for 20 years, it is now experiencing its time of greatest fury. The main reason is the fear of some patients to go to hospitals because they consider them to be dangerous places.

On the other hand, now the distance service has been consolidated and more and more doctors are incorporating this modality into their catalog. They have identified that it is an option that offers other benefits such as saving time because the service can be offered from anywhere.

Acceleration in digitization within healthcare

For his part, Gustavo Pérez, Sales Director for Named Accounts in Vertiv Latin America, states that the Covid-19 pandemic has generated an unprecedented push into the digital space. The impact on the healthcare sector indicates that technology is radically changing the way medical services are delivered.

He adds that while some healthcare facilities struggle to offer telehealth solutions that use IT systems and infrastructure, others invest in technology, including advanced analytics applications that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Patients demand greater access to digital services, from virtual visits to faster access to diagnostic reports through a wide variety of platforms and applications.

“AI can reveal patterns in huge amounts of data that are too subtle or complex for a person to detect,” says Carla Kriwet, executive director of Connected Care and Healthcare Informatics for Royal Philips, in a report published by the Forum. World Economic last year. “It does this by aggregating information from multiple sources that in 2020 remained trapped in silos, including connected home devices, medical records and increasingly non-medical data.”

Kriwet argues that the first key outcome of AI in healthcare is that healthcare systems can now offer both proactive and predictive healthcare. She predicts that by 2030, healthcare systems will be able to anticipate when someone is at risk for chronic illness and suggest preventive measures. New technologies will allow hospitals to target critically ill patients and perform complex procedures, while less urgent cases remain in a network hub and a personalized network of retail clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty treatment clinics and nursing homes. patients, all connected to a single digital infrastructure.

Much of this technology has already been installed and uses AI to analyze diagnostic medical images, optimize patient flows in hospital emergency rooms and identify risk groups to offer preventive care that reduces the need for hospitalization. All of this places higher demands on data requiring higher-density processing power and increases the need for lower latency, especially when using data-intensive applications for diagnostic tools such as IMR scans and computed tomography (CT) scans.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is another factor. “COVID-19 has accelerated a trend toward IoT in both hospitals and remote settings,” said Brian O’Rourke, Executive Analyst – Internet of Things, for S&P Global Market Intelligence, in a Research report on IoT in healthcare sector in 2021. “The health care system has reduced capacity and exposure during the pandemic by increasing the use of telehealth to monitor patients remotely,” added O’Rourke, noting that the IoT has contributed to this transition.

In addition, it states that the IoT is already present in a wide variety of devices in hospitals and is cost-effective and compatible with services outside of hospitals, including the generation of electronic health records that patients can monitor remotely.