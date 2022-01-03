The countries with the most LinkedIn users in the world

We show you some of the countries with the highest number of LinkedIn users around the world (Mexico in ninth place).

The evolution in the world digital gave entry to new virtual spaces (social networks) where people around the planet could interact with others regardless of the geographical place where they are, managing to connect millions of users and giving a good opportunity for brands, businesses and companies to be seen considerably benefited. According to the Digital 2021 study carried out in a joint work by We Are Social and Hootsuite, currently 53 percent of the world population already has at least one social network, which are used an average time of 2 hours and 27 minutes daily (depending on the country), so these spaces have earned due respect from the world.

The main objective of these social networks is to connect different people and create new links between users (or strengthen existing ones); However, these digital spaces have earned the permanence of the whole world since in these we can find information that we could only have access to through conventional means within the same platform, such as the consumption of news, the possible solution of questions before brands and even find jobs (among an endless number of other functions).

Despite the fact that today we can find various social networks that can be used for leisure and entertainment purposes, they also have an opportunity to benefit workers, businessmen and other brands in the world of work thanks to their various functions, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, however, one of the most important in this area is LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is a social network that benefits millions of users around the world, since it is mainly focused on being a platform that allows connection oriented to business use, business and employment. In this, users can openly show (if they wish) their work experience and professional skills, in order to expand their contacts among other employees or even with companies.

In addition to the fact that this allows you to expand your work contacts, it also considerably serves brands to be able to recruit their new candidates, as well as create new strategic alliances and sell products and services to potential interested parties, this being one of the essential networks to be part within our marketing strategies.

According to information from the blog of Hubspot, this social network has a 227 percent more effective lead generation compared to other social networks such as Twitter and Facebook, probably because there is a greater network of professionals belonging to the B2B and B2C with whom you can work, among other activities with commercial purposes. Likewise, they mention that it offers greater opportunities thanks to its capacity for segmentation, inbound strategies, as a channel to distribute content and to reinforce the image of our brands (among other benefits).

LinkedIn has earned the trust of thousands of companies around the world thanks to its various benefits that its users enjoy, being an indispensable part of any company today.