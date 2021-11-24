Technology has transformed today’s world but there are areas that remain intact because they are impossible to replace with machines. In this case we refer to health professionals because their service with empathy and humanism cannot be equaled by artificial equipment and all innovations work as a complement. But although it is such an important sector, not all nations invest enough. All of this leads us to a fundamental question. Do you know which are the countries with the most doctors in the world?

The current Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced the idea that health is always an investment and not an expense. Some of the governments that have allocated the most resources to this area in recent years have been among those that have obtained the best results. Building hospitals with state-of-the-art equipment benefits both patients and workers because they can exploit their capabilities.

But it is not enough to have the units, it also requires health workers. To achieve this, it is necessary to promote the training of students through Faculties of Medicine and offer sufficient job opportunities for them to join at the end of their studies.

Now, to know the countries with the most doctors in the world it is necessary to make a fair comparison. If only the total number of doctors is considered, then the most populated nations on the planet are the ones with the best numbers.

Those with the best numbers

In this case, we are going to focus on the density obtained by dividing the number of doctors divided by the total population of each nation. In this way, within the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) the first place in the world is for Germany that has an average of 4.3 doctors for every thousand people.

A little further down are Italy with 4.0 and Spain with 3.9. What can be deduced is that Europe is one of the regions that invests the most in health and this is observed in decent conditions for its workers. The days are less extreme than in other areas such as Latin America. In addition, the salaries are attractive and allow a life without deficiencies.

While at the opposite end of the countries with the most doctors in the world appear the two most populated nations on the planet. In the area of ​​density of physicians, China has 2.0 and India 0.8, which shows the severe deficiencies of each.