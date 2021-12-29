The countries with the most deaths from sugary drinks

The intake of sugary drinks causes thousands of deaths annual around the world, where dozens of brands are involved.

Currently there are endless products on the market that manage to satisfy the “craving” of consumers for a dessert, candy, lollipop, chewing gum, pills or other types of food. high sugar food or drink, which show year after year to be well received by a considerable part of the population, feeding a somewhat stronger problem, the obesity.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016 there were more than 1.9 billion adults with overweight problems, of which 650 million suffered from obesity. Although currently the media lately have taught us to “love ourselves as we are”, accept ourselves and that it is not bad to spend a couple of sizes, this condition causes the death of approximately 2.8 million people annually, so it is a somewhat considerable topic to discuss for social welfare.

Despite this and that there is knowledge about what junk foods entail, the presence of the brands that offer sweet drinks such as soft drinks, smoothies and juices continue to have considerable growth, launching more and more options to choose from on the market. Of different sizes, colors, packaging, presentations and flavors, there are endless options to choose from when choosing one of the sugary drinks that could imply death in the world.

According to the ranking of Statista where it shows at leading beverage companies worldwide Depending on their turnover in 2020, we can find that brands such as Nestlé, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Starbucks, Dr Pepper and other brands manage to register millionaire sales thanks to their products, which mostly contain high levels of sugar, but of likewise, they are well received by the population.

However, the considerable damage of these brands sometimes manages to make them aware, causing them to choose to launch some products that considerably reduce the grams of sugar invested per drink, as well as different countries have chosen to carry out some regulations that They seek to eradicate the health problems (and deaths) caused by these foods and beverages, among them, Mexico.

For some time, the Official Mexican Standard (NOM) 051 came into force, which would seek to implement a new labeling on packaging and packaging of different products that inform the consumer about what foods or drinks are high in sugars, saturated fat, trans fat, sodium and calories; This is not only in order to prohibit some practices for brands, but also seeks to make the population aware of the damage that an industrialized product can cause.

Different brands have found it necessary to implement this labeling on their packaging, a fact that, despite being able to inform the consumer about the nutritional values ​​of their products, could go unnoticed by some people, since it is a relatively little discussed topic. in Mexico.

Brands that offer products high in sugar know the complications that the constant intake of these can cause in people’s health, so over time (little by little) they choose to offer the consumer new options to choose and follow raising your income.