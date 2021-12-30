The countries that sleep the most and the least in the world

Sleep is a fundamental activity for the effective functioning of the human body, these are the countries that sleep the most in the world.

Sleeping well is not only a type of “recreational” activity to recharge your batteries, but it is vitally important. falling asleep for the time necessary to achieve effective functioning and concentration in our daily activities, in addition to serving to avoid some diseases. According to the site of Medline Plus, if a person does not get enough sleep, they can feel tired, affect their performance, affect their ability to react, suffer from irritability, depression and anxiety, in addition to being more prone to diseases such as high blood pressure, heart diseases. heart, cerebrovascular accidents, kidney disease, obesity and type 2 diabetes, among others.

Although some people do not get enough sleep due to the simple preference of staying up watching movies and series at night (or in the morning), there are other reasons why the world’s population could significantly affect their sleep hours.

A considerable part of the population suffers from lack of sleep time for various reasons, including, Mayo Clinic mentions that stress, travel, work schedules, poor sleeping habits and overeating at night are the main reasons why this happens; as well as some mental health disorders, medications, medical conditions, disorders related to sleep and the consumption of caffeine, nicotine and alcohol.

While the not sleeping can considerably damage our health, our work performance can also be affected and, therefore, the efficiency of companies.

According to the site of UNAM Gazette where he mentions the specialist of the Sleep Disorders Clinic of the Faculty of Medicine, Andrés Barrera Medina, having problems when sleeping causes accidents at work to occur more frequently (almost twice as many times).

Similarly, the site of Chiron Prevention mentions that poor sleep makes it difficult for our brain to have the necessary “fuel” to be able to perform our professional tasks, for which we will have difficulties in maintaining attention and concentration, as well as irritation and a low mood, which can have repercussions negative way when making decisions or assuming certain responsibilities.

Statista It shows in its study on the countries that sleep more and less that it is vitally important to sleep between 7 and 9 hours (taking 8 hours on average) for an effective physical and mental functioning; however, there are some people at certain points who tend to sleep less than recommended, which can be detrimental to their health over time.

Despite this, there are various factors beyond working hours, medical problems and other inconsistencies that can affect people getting more or less sleep, such as some cultural and social factors (as mentioned on the site).

The Mexican population sleeps fewer hours than recommended, which could represent a slight decline in your work efficiency.

