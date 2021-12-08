What are the pillars of a society? The answer to a seemingly momentous question varies depending on geography and time. If we had posed the dilemma to the Spaniards of 1767, most likely they would have responded “the religionToday Christianity is still in the majority but in an increasingly tangential way. Other values ​​have been imposed in its place.

We can do a similar exercise comparing two different countries. It is likely that the priorities of a Danish citizen, the moral elements that structure their life and their days within their society, are very different from those of a Vietnamese. The former could put an important accent on leisure and socializing with their friends; the second could put work and family in the highest echelon of their priorities. For every human culture there is a range of dominant values.

This is all about the World Values ​​Survey, an international macro-survey where thousands and thousands of people express their disparate preferences in terms of values. What is interesting about WVS compared to other demoscopic works, such as those that Pew regularly does, is that there is a certain consistency in the questions it asks, both over time and space. The end result is a global map of human values. Those that are shared in certain parts of the planet and those that separate distant countries.

Anders sundell, a political scientist at the University of Gothenburg whose work we have talked about on occasion, has gathered in several graphs the disparate moral preferences of some countries participating in the international survey. The result is this map where we can observe which countries are more tied by a similar set of values ​​and which are further apart. For the Spanish case, for example, the most important thing behind the family is work. Something that, adding other aspects related to religion or leisure, brings us closer to France and Uruguay.

The association makes a geographical sense (we are very close to France, we are two Mediterranean and Catholic countries) and cultural (Uruguay is a former colony). The graph displays a constellation of affinities sometimes striking, in predictable occasions. The Nordic countries, for example, give little importance to the religious issue and more importance to social relations between friends and politics. It is something they share with Austria, although to a lesser extent, and also with Germany or Switzerland. Similar vectors command Japan or China, as well as most developed countries.





(Can be viewed at full resolution here)

Each country is assigned a color according to the “value” that they considered most important after the family (universally recognized as the first except in Indonesia, where it was subordinated to religion). From these colors we can observe three large groups of cultures: top left, those that emphasize friends and leisure; in the center, the countries most concerned about work; and in the lower right corner, those where religion continues to be a fundamental social pillar.

In all cases there are geographical coincidences. The most religious countries are mostly Muslim and Asian or African.

Sundell has produced other charts related to our values ​​(and those of other cultures). In this draws a dividing line on what countries consider most important when educating their children:imagination or hard work? Only a few opted for the former, the majority developed and western (Spain among them, along with Sweden, Norway, Finland and the occasional surprise, such as Japan). All the others, notably Bulgaria or the United Kingdom, opted more for “hard work”. Guatemala, the one that gave the most importance to both.

The answers to the World Values ​​Survey on which qualities that should be encouraged in children are so fascinating. Here is the share of respondents in each country that mention “imagination” and “hard work”.#Rstats #dataviz pic.twitter.com/EJNJJykdYR – Anders Sundell (@sundellviz) September 6, 2021

Others are much more predictable. Questioned about the existence of “heaven” and “hell”, most Muslim and religious countries responded that they believed in both. China, for its part, showed little interest in both. Somewhat strikingly, almost all countries believed more in the existence of heaven than in the existence of hell, regardless of their degree of credibility (high or low) in both.

In all cases, the results of the WVS and the graphs are interesting to understand the vital pillars that organize the life of modern societies, and the different conceptions of the world (of life, work, family, faith , of morals) that we continue to have throughout the world. A Culture crucible which corresponds not only to political differences and social organizations, but to ways of understanding existence on Earth. Something, also, enormously defining of the diversity so inherent to the human being.