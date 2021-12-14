According to a study published in the Christmas edition of British Medical Journal, the song “1-800-273-8255” by American hip hop artist Logic has been associated with an increase in calls to the US National Suicide Prevention Line, and also with a reduction in the number of suicides.

The findings demonstrate the protective effect of positive stories in the media on suicidal thoughts and help-seeking behaviors.





Ten times more suicides than homicides

There is clear evidence that media reports of suicide can trigger more suicides (the so-called Werther effect), but less is known about the protective effects of reports of hope and recovery, mainly because they get much less media coverage than suicide death stories.

An example of the latter is the hip hop song “1-800-273-8255”, which describes someone in a suicidal crisis calling the number for help, which marks a turning point towards improvement and mastery of your crisis.

The song reached number three on the US Billboard charts, and was performed at the 2017 MTV Music Awards and 2018 Grammys. According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL), within three weeks of the release of the Simple, calls to the NSPL increased 27%, while visits to its website increased from 300,000 in the following months.

To assess whether the song’s positive message was related to a change in behavior, researchers led by Thomas Niederkrotenthaler at the Medical University of Vienna examined the associations between Logic’s song and daily calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, as well as daily suicides in the United States.

Using Twitter posts to estimate audience attention for a month, they found that, in the 34-day period immediately following the three events with the most public attention (the song’s release, the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, and the Grammy Awards 2018), there were 9,915 additional calls to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, a 6.9% increase over the expected number. During the same period, there was a reduction of 245 suicides or 5.5% below the expected number.

This is an observational study, so the cause cannot be established, and the researchers note some limitations. For example, it’s unclear if the song had any effect beyond peak periods, and the social media data may not fully capture how many people listened to the song. But they were able to take into account several potentially influential factors, and the findings were largely unchanged after further analysis.