Personalization is one of the keys to the British brand. MINI offers a wide range of accessories and decorations for the exterior and interior that makes its models unique. However, BMW has forced MINI to revise its catalog and cut the offer widely, due to the high cost of electrification.

The technology for the expansion of electric cars is increasingly expensive. Batteries, platforms and electric motors take a huge peak of the budgets of the brands, especially the first ones. BMW is one of those that is making a great economic and financial effort, with three brands that it intends to electrify in style, in addition to announcing a transformation strategy that is practically around the corner.

In the case of MINI, it has already been announced that it will be an electric brand from 2030, but progressive transformation will begin mid-decade, which means the launch of new zero-emission models. The main problem is that the general budgets, and those destined to each brand in particular, cannot assume the same endowments of funds that have been maintained until now. And the customization in MINI is one of the most affected, because BMW has forced the Oxford to a generous cut in supply, and the one they are already working on.

Decorations such as the MINI Rockingham GT will be eliminated, only more in-demand options will remain

MINI’s trimmed customization catalog to debut in 2023

Of course, it does not mean that the brand gives up this option that brings it great income. In fact, MINI has already stated on more than one occasion that it does not manufacture a single model equal to another, and that they all have a detail that makes them different, no matter how small. What the UK manufacturer is doing is review the catalog that it offers and eliminate those that have the least demand, or none.

Nicolas Peter, BMW’s CFO, made this more than clear in a statement to the “Financial Times” newspaper, stating that “We will especially reduce the number of available customizations, because certain combinations make no sense and are never chosen.” In addition, the German giant also intends to increase the profit margin between 8 and 10% of each unit sold. A more than ambitious goal, taking into account the tremendous outlay it is making in electrification material to offer the most advanced technology, benefits and, above all, autonomy.

This new strategy will see its first fruits in 2023, when the new generations of Hatch and Countryman are introduced. The utility and the SUV will be the first models to see the customization catalog cut short, in favor of a future range of electric vehicles that is more than exciting. The firm prepares an alternative to the Countryman that will recover the name of the defunct coupé variant -the Paceman- an electric Hatch and an unpublished model under the name of Traveler.