Have you ever wondered what people enjoy the most about a car? Okay, maybe the design and the speed but also the seats. That if there is a car with comfortable, reclining, padded and leather seats, we want to stay and live there forever. Well so, like the seat of a fancy car, you feel the Corsair T3 Rush, what is in an offer of only 260 euros due to black friday.

The Corsair T3 Rush is a gaming chair designed to make your hours in front of the computer monitor and / or in front of your television screen more pleasant and less painful (that body pain is not the price to pay for hours of entertainment ). It is made with first-class material that helps to guarantee your comfort and physical well-being.

Last updated on 2021-01-23. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The base of the chair is plastic, so it’s super light. It has soft breathable fabric that offers you comfort and eliminates the discomfort of having sweat accumulated between the chair and your body. It also has a padded pillow, perfect to reduce neck pain, and a foam support right in the lumbar part to reduce lower back pain conditions. It has a steel frame built into the rear to guarantee more years of experience. The armrests are rotatable therefore you can move them from one side to the other, up or down for greater comfort. And at 100mm in height, it’s fully adjustable.

If you’re planning on having long gaming sessions and you’re worried that your spine will start to take its toll once you’ve started, the best thing to do is swap out that outdated old saddle that gives you nothing but pain and rely on the comfort of the Corsair T3 Brush. which is also more affordable than many other chairs with similar characteristics.

The assembly is simple, therefore you will be using the chair very quickly, almost instantaneously, once you buy it. in addition, its small 65 mm wheels slide very easily, on almost any surface. It is not only comfortable, it is relaxing … I said, it seems that you are sitting in the seat of a car.

So, if you are looking for a fabric chair, either because you have a limited budget or because you simply do not like leather or other types of materials, it is better that you look for the highest quality for the least price; I assure you that like the Corsair T3 Rush there are no two today; also take advantage of the Black Friday mega promotion for just 260 euros!

