Although the COVID-19 vaccines have amply proven their effectiveness, the option of developing a treatment for coronavirus has never stopped being on the table. After all, vaccines reduce the possibility of infection, but do not eliminate it. And more importantly, there is still much of the world unvaccinated. For all this, the pharmaceutical company Merck continued with clinical trials of molnupiravir, a pill that has received the green light today to begin its administration in United Kingdom.

After analyzing the relevant reports, the British regulatory agency has concluded that the drug is safe and effective. Because, may begin to be administered in the country from the middle of this month.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency he continues to study it and it has not yet manifested itself. However, remember that the member countries of the Union may request their emergency administration if they deem it necessary. It thus becomes the first country in the world to approve the administration of a coronavirus treatment that can be self-administered at home. But what do we know about him so far?

Molnupiravir: the pill that boycotts the replication of the coronavirus

Molnupiravir is a drug that is given by orally, in pill format, twice daily.

It was initially developed for the treatment of flu, but this is not unusual. Since COVID-19 entered our lives, scientists have been analyzing the possibility of reconverting other antivirals in treatment against the coronavirus. Medicines against Ebola or the flu, among others, were studied. However, most fell by the wayside, failing to demonstrate sufficient efficacy and safety to be used against the virus causing this pandemic.

It can be taken twice a day

But the results with molnupiravir did give rise to hope. This is a drug that interrupts the virus replication. And he does it in a very curious way.

Roughly, when the virus is replicating its genetic material by taking advantage of the cellular machinery of the person it has infected, this drug is presented as one of the bricks you need to build new copies of RNA. But with a little change. After that Wrong RNA It is presented as the template from which to make even more copies. Thus, errors are perpetuated, generating mutations that prevent the viability of the virus.

Who will be able to receive this treatment for the coronavirus?

Not everyone will be able to receive molnupiravir. At the moment, the permission of the British regulatory agency states that they will be patients mild or moderate risk factors the only ones who will be able to take this treatment for the coronavirus.

These risk factors are, generally, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease or an age over 60 years. In fact, older people and those with these more serious risk factors will be prioritized. In addition, it is recommended that the treatment be received sooner, in the same way that it happens with other antivirals.

In fact, clinical trials have shown that if the treatment is received in the first days after receiving a positive diagnosis, the probability of hospitalization is reduced by 50%. It could even prevent someone who has had a contact with a positive from developing symptoms.

Shared patent

Just a few days ago, Merck announced its intention from share the patent of molnupiravir with 105 countries with few economic resources and a very low vaccination rate.

Thus, thanks to this sublicense, the treatment for the coronavirus could be developed and commercialized. at a very low price, facilitating that these people, more exposed by not having vaccines, protect themselves from COVID-19.

It is not optimal, of course, since the best option would be that the coronavirus vaccines could be distributed equitably throughout the world. But, unfortunately, in this pandemic that was going to make us better, there is still a lot left to donate the doses that should be given for that to happen. In the meantime, they will at least have a drug that won’t have much to do against severe cases, but it could prevent those that are not yet from getting complicated.