Sandman, the creation of Neil Gaiman travels the world while Morpheus suffers in his cell, and death and blood always remain in his path.

ECC brings back the limited series about one of the most popular nightmares of Sandman. The world created by Neil Gaiman gave a lot, especially left a series of characters that deeply penetrated the readers, the Corinthian was one of the most impressive. A nightmare that brutally tortures and murders dreamers who enter their lands, a “bad boy” of the King of the Dream, who was released into the waking world, and did not know what killing really is despite his many murders in the Dream.

At the beginning of the 20th century, the world has gone through the Great War, the one that will end all wars, science advances by huge steps, art and life are scattered everywhere. And the Dream is collapsing in the absence of its lord Morpheus. Venice becomes the refuge of the upper classes, of foreigners seeking new experiences, of the wealthy and noble, of the lies and fantasies of a handful of people who belong to the elite. Nobody expected that the waking world would be hit by a dream nightmare, the Corinthian travels the Earth, and wants to learn to kill with his own hands.

The choice of the series title by Darko Macan and Danijel Zezelj refers to the short story of Mann, and above all, to the film by Luccino Visconti. The parallelism that the works maintain is not very high, the stage, that beautiful and vulgar Venice, full of fantasies and lies, which in the comic becomes the scene of the drama of a woman who cannot prevent them from falling in love with her , but she is a cruel and capricious lover, of a rich man in search of novelties, and of a child, who wants to learn. In Visconti’s film the artist falls in love with beauty, and in the midst of beauty horror, disease, rot are born, and he must choose between himself and the object of his obsession.

Macan picks up the Corinthian story shortly after leaving the Dream, when Morpheus has been caught, and builds the plot under a clear premise, it is a fantastic session, smoke and mirrors, a nightmare, and when it takes real form, he discovers that he has never murdered, he has only fantasized, as much as his victims, blood has never really run down his hands. A story in which the Corinthian apprentices the most horrible art, murder, for which he influences everyone to know why he is denied that pleasure, because he can summon it, breathe it in, but not execute it. The secret is in Venice.

The screenwriter is in charge of giving a sense to the personality of the nightmare, but it would not make sense without the discovery of why he kills, why he feels, and that will come through Coco. False, liar, wants to be an immortal dream, a fantasy that no one owns, and leaves a trail of blood behind. And Venice itself, transforming itself, changing the refuge of the wealthy living people, and the home of the lower classes who begin to adopt a patriotic and class sentiment, mistaken, that of fascio.

But above all, aesthetics is what guides this whole parade of perversion and death, of the collapse of society, of decorum, and of murders. Danijel Zezelj is a European artist and he adheres to different rules, especially when this work was released. And beauty is often found in emptying vignettes of elements, leaving essential or symbolic elements. The cartoonist makes it clear that he is telling the story, and fills it with references to the topics at hand, decadence, bourgeoisie, the darkness of the human soul. With a style that abuses inks and brushes, it is perfect to show the black of Corinthian, which sometimes lags behind the black of humanity and its feelings.

Sandman presents: The Corinthian. Death in venice, is a work that was published long ago in the USA, and that ECC recovers to complete its new editions of Sandman, and the new series of the Sandman Universe. It is a small and light work, which can be read in one breath and shows that Vertigo was not just a series of coincidences, but a clear example of what could arise in a publishing house with a good number of authors and a lot of freedom.