Halo Infinite is getting closer to its release every day, and with the first impressions of our experience with this new installment of the saga published, we can only say that we can’t wait to fully experience the work of 343 Industries. Many people want to experience this new campaign as always, in local cooperative mode, since from the first Halo it is done. But 343 Industries has confirmed that Co-op in the Halo Infinite campaign won’t arrive until May 2022.

It has been in an interview with the medium Eurogamer, where the creative director of the title Joseph Staten has given the news that the studio would delay until May of the following year, for season 2. In addition, the Forge mode will not arrive until the final measures of summer. Staten advises that right now these are the main concerns for 343 Industries, but that in the future, if more appear, they may be delayed until later.

The cooperative mode in the Halo Infinite campaign will not arrive until May 2022

The Halo Infinite campaign has been developed with the normal difficulty in mind.

Although they may be thrown forward, it is good to know that 343 Industries has these modes in mind, since many users are aware of when they will be available. Halo Infinite will be available on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, from day 1 on Game Pass.