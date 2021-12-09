Electronic devices have always been heated and this is normal because they use electrical energy, in the case of game consoles do not escape this reality, and nowadays less since they are more and more powerful and move games with more and more quality of detail, so they need a lot of graphic power. This energy expenditure causes the appliance to heat upOf course, it is not the same as 15 years ago, but if you want the heating to be minimal, a refrigerator base is the answer, and for 20 euros is a bargain.

Something you should know is that this product It is specially designed for Xbox Series S consoleSo if you have another version like Xbox One, for example, it won’t work because it won’t fit. Knowing this, it must be said that your S Series will appreciate this help because the cooling base bring with it two high speed fans that will not only help it not overheat but also not have dust.

Regarding the power supply of the product, it obtains the energy necessary for its operation directly from the console through a USB-C cable that is included in the package. I said it in the previous paragraph, but I will emphasize it, it is only compatible with the Xbox Series S, so if you have an Xbox Series X, this product is not for you.

Something great about this product is that you offers two additional USB ports in case you want to add some other peripheral such as for a USB flash drive. The other port is for charging the refrigerator base, and a user manual is also included in the package in case you have any questions regarding the product.

Last updated on 2021-08-09. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This cooling base has three speed levels: high, medium and low, so if the noise is too high you can change the level according to your taste, but if you use headphones this will not be a problem and you will have the Xbox with maximum cooling and it also has a memory function of off.

To adjust the speed it has a button, in the same way you can check the speed with the LED indicator that comes with the product. The package includes the two high-speed fans, 1 set of vertical stand, 1 USB-C power cable and the user manual, as we mentioned earlier.

An accessory that not only serves to cool the console, but also serves as a support, and for 20 euros It doesn’t seem like a crazy figure.

Last updated on 2021-08-09. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.