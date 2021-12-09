The players of Gta online they will have to prepare for a new updateAlthough it seems a small thing, this update brings major changes and special events. One of these events include DR. Dre, the famous American rapper, audio engineer, record producer and entrepreneur. In addition, he is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics (Beats Audio).

GTA Online prepares to launch a new adventure, which will be starring Dr dre and it’s called The Contract. The update will also include the renowned scammer Franklin from GTA 5Who has started a, F. Clinton and Partner, trading company which is a new “celebrity solutions agency ” that helps the “vinewood elite” to “solve problems “.

In the new history of GTA Online, Franklin seeks both a partner and a “high profile and important customer“And you can be that partner. Dj pooh has approached Franklin with a huge client, Dr dre. It turns out the phone Dre is not and ended up in the wrong hands. It depends on you, Franklin, the hacker Imani, Chop the Dog and their team help secure Dre’s tracks.

The Contract release is December 15th. Just before this happens, players will begin to receive more information about the event, from what type of weapons they will be able to use, to how to move around the map from DR. Dre.