According to a new study, watching a lecture twice at double speed can make us learn better than watching it once at normal speed. The videos of the study, yes, were about the Roman Empire. Maybe with other topics the same results are not obtained.

But since many students report that they watch videos at speeds faster than normal anyway, this work is clearly useful: suggests that as long as it is no more than 2x faster, it is far from a bad idea.





Fast consumption

First, the team assigned 231 participating students to watch two YouTube videos (one about real estate appraisals and the other about the Roman Empire) at normal speed, 1.5x, 2x, or 2.5x. They were told to watch the videos in full screen mode and not to pause or take notes. After each video, the students took comprehension tests, which were repeated a week later.

The results were clear: the 1.5x and 2x groups achieved the same test results as those who watched the videos at normal speed, both immediately after and a week later. Only in 2.5x there were learning disabilities.

When the team surveyed a separate group of UCLA students, they found that 85% usually watched prerecorded lectures at a faster than normal speed. However, 91% said they thought a normal or slightly faster speed (1.5x) would be better for learning than 2x or 2.5x. These new results certainly suggest that this is not correct: dual display is as good as normal display.

So a student could just watch video at 2x speed and cut their lecture time in half … or, based on the results of other studies reported in the paper, they could watch a video at a 2x normal speed twice and do better in a test than if they had seen it once at normal speed. However, the timing of the viewing mattered: sOnly those who had seen the 2x video for the second time immediately before a test, rather than just after the first view, gained this advantage.

The researchers also make some caveats. While the 2x visualization was fine for learning about the material in your studies (real estate appraisals and the Roman Empire), it might not work for more complex subjects.