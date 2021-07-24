Later this year, DICE and EA will launch the next installment in the Battlefield saga, of which they have already taught a lot in both events and videos. This installment will be focused only on multiplayer mode, leaving aside the campaign mode that we could enjoy in all previous installments. Although there are still a few months to go before its launch, it seems that the content of the Battlefield 2042 seasons would have been leaked.

Thanks to the well-known user Tom henderson, we can see in a post on his personal Twitter account the content of each free season that would come to Battlefield 2042. With each of the seasons, we would receive 1 specialist, 2 new maps and 6-8 new weapons, among many more things, something that, being free, would help a lot to keep the game new, so that users do not get bored so quickly.

The content of the Battlefield 2042 seasons would have been leaked

Each # BATTLEFIELD2042 Season; – 1 Specialist

– 2 New Maps

– 2 Portal Maps

– Hazard Zone Update (Story-driven)

– 6-8 New Weapons (for each mode)

– 2-3 New Vehicles (for each mode)

– 100 Season Tiers – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 22, 2021

Battlefield 2042 would bring back a controversial feature

It seems that both DICE and EA want to give as much content as possible to this new installment, and obtain better results than those achieved with the two previous titles. Hopefully this Battlefield reaches the level of Battlefield 3, 4 or even Bad Company 2.