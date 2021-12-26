12/25/2021 On at 19:29 CET

EFE

The autonomous communities continue to notify maximum spikes of infections per coronavirus in full expansion of the omicron variant, with Catalonia, Navarra and Galicia in the lead this Saturday in a record of positives and that, together, add up to more than 22,000 new cases throughout Spain.

After a week in which most territories have registered records of infections every day, the count of new cases continues in the middle of Christmas, according to the fact that during holidays not all communities report statistics and that those that do do not have complete data as the process slows down.

The sharp escalation in transmission in Spain, with daily highs since the beginning of the pandemic, began to occur on Monday, with 49,823 cases, while on Tuesday they rose to 60,041 and on Wednesday to 72,912, waiting for Health to count. the weekly total with statistics from Thursday to Sunday for all territories.

Catalonia, the community that has established the more stringent restrictions such as the return to curfew, has reported 17,051 new cases and a rise in incidence to 1,424 points (160 more than yesterday).

There are 1,344 people admitted for covid in Catalan hospitals (yesterday there were 1,359 and a year ago 1,643), of which 376 are in intensive care units, which maintain the pressure above 30%.

Yesterday, the Primary Care Centers (CAP) attended 41,523 visits, thus maintaining the healthcare pressure at twice that of the same date last year. Although this figure has been exceeded on other occasions, such as July 12 with 47,992 patients.

Several people wait to carry out a PCR at Cap Casc Antic in Barcelona. | EFE

Navarra has reported that cases have doubled in the community since Monday, after registering a new record of 2,003 on the last day.

In Galicia the positives confirmed by test rise to 3,019, 511 more than the previous day, while Extremadura has not offered statistics for the last day, but the accumulated since the beginning of the week, so that this week it reaches the maximum of all the pandemic, with more than 8,000 infected.

Aragon has reported 2,053 more, 382 less than the day before but 844 more than a week before, of which 77.4% are asymptomatic.

In the Canary Islands, the incidence in the last fourteen days per 100,000 inhabitants has exceeded a thousand cases for the first time since the pandemic was declared – more than 6 percent of the population has been infected – and 2,287 additional infections have been detected.

Ceuta has confirmed that it exceeds 1,000 cases of cumulative incidence at 14 days and that it adds 59 new positives, with 510 active cases.

Vaccination continues amid the explosion of infections

Meanwhile, on December 27 one year after the start of vaccination in Spain, citizens continue to go to the inoculation at the last minute in full explosion of cases, since Health highlights that the data support that the risk of hospitalization is reduced in some age groups to 15 times less with an antidote and 18 minus death.

Since December 1, more than 330,000 undecided or reluctant to the antidote have joined the double dose process. Calculated as of October 1, they represent more than a million new vaccinated.

In Spain there are 37,832,328 citizens -79.7% of the total population- with the double dose, while Health estimates that people who do not complete the vaccination regimen account for only 3.9%.

Among children from 5 to 11 years old, the vaccination rate with the first dose has already reached 20% (more than 700,000) since it was opened on December 15 to children.

Regarding the schedule for inoculation of extra doses – which began in September with vulnerable groups – it continues apace and has intensified in recent weeks, also incorporating citizens from 40 to 59 years old.

Have already been punctured more than 12 million extra serums -additional or booster-, so that 85.9% of those over 70 have it, as well as 67.5% of those in their sixties and 57.1% of those vaccinated with the Jannsen single-dose, for that an additional prick of a messenger-RNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) is prescribed.

19.7% of citizens from 50 to 59 years old already have the extra reinforcement puncture, as well as 12.6% of people from 40 to 49.