An earlier version of this article was published in 2018.

If we all went vegan would we save the planet? It is the question that we have all asked ourselves at some point, perhaps reading an alarming article about deforestation caused by livestock, or by the comment of a Facebook friend where he talks about huge amounts of liters of water per kilo of cow produced in front of to the low index of the tomato. Let’s see how true it is.

The controversy. It is common for the media to echo some texts and theories that contradict popularly assumed truths. A common thesis is that meat, in reality, does not have such a significant impact on the environment. One of the most famous articles on the matter was signed a few years ago by Frank M. Mitloehner, and it stated that global emissions are predominantly from cars and that meat consumption only accounted for a “ridiculous 3.9%” of the total world. The vegan discourse would thus be a fallacy.

A bad precedent. Mitloehner, like all scholars, rely primarily on impact ratings. One of the most respected is that of FAO, the United Nations organization on this issue, and indeed FAO made a mistake in its 2006 estimates. Emissions from livestock were calculated by comparing their entire life cycle (from fertilizing the soil of the cows until you have eaten the fillet and everything in between, such as its packaging) with only direct emissions from transport.

The correction. In 2013 we already have better results: livestock produces 14.5% of the greenhouse gases of human activities on a global scale, unfortunately we still do not have a transport life cycle assessment with which it can be compared. We have not measured, for example, what it costs to produce a car or what it pollutes as waste after its useful life. One thing is for sure: it is quite a lot, well over 14%, as FAO estimated in 2006. Which does not underestimate the meat impact.

Yes it destroys. Given the current pollution panorama, 14% of emissions is a very high percentage of emissions that we cannot neglect to reduce our footprint. On the other hand, we have to think about the other impacts of meat that are not emissions, such as the waste of water or the impact on the ground, with 30% of the land area used for livestock, which also entails deforestation. In other words, the sector known as ALOFU (Agriculture, Foresty & other Land Use) accounts for 25% of all anthropogenic emissions.

And it also allows limited room for improvement. Direct emissions from meat are tighter than those from other sectors: methane flatulence from cows will continue to come out yes or yes. Although it is believed that emissions from the entire livestock industry could fall by a maximum of another 30%, one thing we do know for sure: the planet is eating more and more meat.

Energy. The important conversation is still transport and energy: obviously, both to make meat and to make tomatoes or to go to work (well, almost anything but breathing) we need energy and transport. 70% of emissions come from these two sources, and since cleaner techniques can be developed it is essential to tackle the energy and transport revolution.

How to eat? We have seen how the true root of the problem is not only in meat but also in the diet in most developed countries. We know, for example, that food thrown away accounts for 8% of total global emissions. It would be good both if we ate ugly food and if we adapted to buying less packaging and choosing local products in favor of international ones. This, we also know, is not a panacea either: the issue is not proximity, it is … The meat. The “locality” has a lot of myth.

A meter of your footprint. The primary responsibility of governments and institutions to fight climate change cannot be denied, but private individuals also make a dent. That is why it is always useful to know what impact each one of us generates. You have carbon footprint calculators just a click away. For example, did you know that one of your biggest impacts can be the purchase of books?

Image: Frans Ruiter / Unsplash