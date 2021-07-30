Margarita Zavala, deputy elected by the PAN for the 10th district of the Mayor’s Office Miguel Hidalgo, asserted that the popular consultation of August 1 is a farce in which one should not participate since it violates every principle of law.

“It violates elementary principles of law such as the principle of due process, the presumption of innocence because it violates individual guarantees such as hearing and legality,” said the legislator.

In a meeting with elected deputies, the wife of former President Felipe Calderón, who is being asked to impeach her for allegedly exercising the narco-government, assured her fellow legislators that the exercise of democracy is a sham and that it dishonors whoever promoted it.

“I am not going to vote because I do not agree and I am not an accessory to all this, but there are officials that the INE asks them to go; Please go and take care, “he said,” I am not going because I am not going to create a distraction and I am not going to be an accessory to something that lacks all ethics and rights. ”

The expansionist maintained that the popular consultation is a distracting agent of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and is framed as an act typical of populist and dictatorial governments.

In the same way, he regretted that part of the speech is sustained by resentment and hatred that nothing benefits Mexico in its current situation.

In this sense, the elected legislator called on the National Electoral Institute (INE) to monitor the voting process next Sunday and to monitor the resources that are being used to promote this exercise.

Zavala made specific emphasis on the vigilance of citizens who are going to campaign in favor of the trial of former presidents and collect data from voters without any type of control by the electoral authority.

“The consultation is irresponsible, it is based on hate speech and resentment that nothing benefits the country; It is an infamy, it is vile and it is perverse and it dishonors the person who promoted it, ”he said.

