This is one of the bases of the democratization of education. Thanks to the internet, many more people can study, even those who live in remote areas where there are no schools or universities.

Added to the positive effects of globalization in the educational field is the increase in competitiveness on the planet, which is nothing more than the result of all the people who daily acquire more knowledge and with this the planet advances at a greater speed, resulting in end a superior quality of life for human beings.

Likewise, the internationalization of higher education has made it possible to promote a global vision of reality, a key element in a time when there are major problems that affect the world, such as climate change or the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

It is important to mention that worldwide the need to respond to environmental challenges and concern for human rights through Educational Social Responsibility has already begun to be linked.

This means that educational institutions and other organizations immersed in the sector must maintain the commitment to build strategies that help promote initiatives that contribute to the preservation of the planet and social development.

In this sense, the online field of education can provide tools that facilitate these initiatives by promoting global education through the use of information and communication technologies and digital media.

The OECD emphasizes that, in Mexico, higher education must be better aligned with the changing needs of the economy. Almost half of employers report a lack of skills in their sector and consider that the education and training of job seekers is not adequate for their needs.

Until 2019, according to the OECD, Mexico had the lowest proportion of adults (25-64 years) with a higher education degree (17%), a figure much lower than the OECD average (37%), and by below other countries in the region, such as Chile (23%), Colombia (23%), Costa Rica (23%) or Argentina (21%).