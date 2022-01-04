The new year came and with it what may be one of the streaming events of 2022 also took place: the premiere of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. The HBO special Max commemorated twenty years since the premiere of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Chris Columbus, 2001). That motive was reason enough to generate a series of reactions and emotions that may be incomparable to some other phenomenon. In addition to this, there was a detail linked to Emma Watson that aroused a lot of curiosity.

The dynamics of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts It had Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as its main protagonists. How not? It was a meeting in which the cast of the production reflected and shared stories related to the film. To accompany their stories, the production team searched for archival footage of them. They tried to create a moving atmosphere, to suggest that time had passed but something about them was still intact. The detail is that one of the images selected in the case of Emma Watson does not correspond to her.

It is a photo in which a girl appears wearing Minnie’s ears. However, although the production associates her with Emma Watson, this is not the case. This could be learned through a Twitter user who perceived the detail.

Emma Roberts and Emma Waton in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts

On January 1, Twitter user @ vee_delmonico99 posted content with two screenshots. In one you could see the HBO Max special, in which a girl with Minnie ears is shown and Emma Watson narrated during Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. In the other image there was a similar photo but taken from Roberts’s Instagram profile.

To the images, the user added a message: “Guys, tie me up. This is Emma Roberts, not Emma Watson.” So far, no comment has been known from HBO Max in this regard. Even Insider, a specialized space, has not obtained any response. Most likely, it will remain as one of those confusions that occur from time to time in this type of program.

Meanwhile, the young wizard’s followers continue to generate comments regarding Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, a special dedicated to commemorating a key time and story in the lives of many people.