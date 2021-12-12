The concepts that Grant Morrison imprinted on New X-Men: Imperial

New X-Men: Imperial is the new installment of Marvel’s Definitive Collection of Graphic Novels, an unmissable work for any good fan of the most powerful mutants

SMASH, Marvel Comics México and Salvat bring you The Definitive Collection of Marvel Graphic Novels, a series of stories that every good fan of La Casa de las Ideas should collect, and this time we bring you New X-Men: Imperial.

If there is an era in which the X-Men contributed new elements to their mythology, it is that of Grant Morrison, who considers that mutants lived a golden age under the writing of Chris Claremont and the strokes of John Byrne.

“My favorite period is the Caremont / Byrne race in the early 80’s… Their work captured that spirit perfectly and for a while the two couldn’t go wrong. I didn’t read much of X-Men at all after 1982, although I quite liked Jim Lee’s version of ‘greatest hits’ because it looked good, but by that time the whole X-Men style had gotten so strange and inbred that it was difficult to get involved in the stories”.

The concept of The New X-Men that Morrison brought to his time at the helm of the mutants sought to combine classic elements of the mutants and the vibe of titles like The New Mutants.

“One thing I wanted to do was combine the concepts from the ‘X-Men’ book with the old idea of ​​Xavier’s ‘New Mutants’ as a place where teenagers learn to become superheroes.”.

Villains and their hatred of the mutant race

For the Imperial plot, Morrison not only brought characters like the Stepford Cuckoos, he also has villains like Cassandra Nova and the U-Men, led by John Sublime, who are perfect for this story with mutant students.

“The ideas of the villains, in the sense of people who get up in the morning with the intention of being cruel to everyone and everything they encounter, seemed irrelevant, but I have created a lot of characters like Cassandra Nova, John Sublime and the U-Men… they all fit the profile of ‘villain’ in a given story”.

