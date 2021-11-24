The window of action to transform the pre-pandemic economic and social relations that we realized were not working is closing and the data shows us that we are going back to the configuration of before. The working poverty as of 3Q2021 It is located in 40.7% of the population, who cannot acquire the basic basket with the labor income of their home.

On the other hand, the figures for positions registered in the IMSS they return to pre-pandemic levels. It is true that the first step is to recover what was lost and this point should only be a light on the road to recovery but not its end.

During the months of greatest confinement, we documented, analyzed and discussed that the way life worked in Mexico before 2020 was neither sustainable, nor equitable, nor fair. The pandemic made it more evident that care falls to women and that the gaps sex are not minors; the labor participation of women is 44.2% as of 3Q2021 compared to 76.3% of men.

The literature on inequality and proposals to reduce it are numerous in the period of confinement, which makes these data on poverty and informality glimpse a future without inclusive social welfare in Mexico.

The social welfare It is an abstract concept and we often confuse it with economic growth. This has as a necessary condition that we must ensure that the economy grows, ‘make the cake bigger’, But this is not enough. We must also distribute it in such a way that the inhabitants cover their basic needs, education and information, as well as that they have access to enablers of social progress .

For this reason, we cannot hope that people’s social welfare will improve, if we do not change structures that prevent them from having better living conditions and a first step is to change the structure of the labor market.

A formal job triggers opportunities. On the one hand, it provides workers with social benefits, such as access to health services and, if they exist, makes them eligible for unemployment insurance in contingencies such as the pandemic.

Additionally, the average income from formal employment is almost twice as high as those received from informal employment, in addition to making them eligible for loans. On the other hand, the contractual link gives certainty about the conditions of employment to the workers, allowing them to plan their future.