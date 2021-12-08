We cannot doubt the advances made by feminism in recent years. However, there are areas that seem to resist the struggle of women for equality. Menstrual health is one of them. Today, for the media the rule is still pink, light and happy –Also for the apps for the rule–. They tell us that with their new product we will be more comfortable and we can even do a handstand, but they do not tell us that the period should not hurt or that most of us the last thing we want to do during those days is jump.

There is no talk of endometriosis, which can take up to nine years to be diagnosed, the side effects of the contraceptive pill, the symptoms of menopause and how to mitigate them or the Human Papilloma Virus. Women’s health seems to be completely irrelevant to the medical field and to society in general, except on one occasion: when there is money involved.

For several years now, users have had mobile applications to control our menstrual cycle, approximately since it seemed to some smart people that this could be a good business. However, in many cases these are hostile and underdeveloped spaces. Pink children’s spaces, very beautiful and full of flowers and butterflies. This is how the gentlemen imagine the rule. And this is how they develop unhelpful period apps that show no effort to combat menstrual cycle taboos. Let’s talk about applications for the rule.

What are and what should be the apps for the rule

When we speak with Irene Aterido, sexologist and consultant on sexuality, health and gender, the first thing she makes clear is that “Menstruation cannot be predicted”. But if you can’t know exactly how long your menstrual cycle lasts, do menstrual apps make sense?

For her, the fundamental thing is that the sexual and reproductive rights of women are guaranteed, one of which is the “right to a sexual, menstrual, and truthful education, without bias and with the latest evidence.” Appalled maintains that “Thanks to the apps for the period, the menstrual information websites and the social networks, a paradigm has been broken where gynecologists monopolized the discourse on our menstrual cycle”. And this is very important.

“The menstrual cycle is a universal human fact that has many cultural, social and economic facets” and women “should be the first experts on ourselves”. To do this, Aterido is committed to menstrual literacy, an issue in which this type of application could play a fundamental role.

Women’s health in the hands of men

However, most period apps aren’t geared towards that much-needed menstrual literacy at all. Rather, it is about pink spaces with childish aesthetics in which to record the days of menstruation to be able to make predictions about it. As Aterido points out, “What many people think is that they are going to calculate when the period comes to do or not do activities”. “This is what needs to be changed.”

This big basic error has a lot to do with the lack of parity in the development of this type of project. At Clue and Flo, two of the most used and best-ranked rule apps globally, management teams have always been dominated, if not exclusively, by men. Flo was founded by a team of four men and the positions of greater responsibility continue today in the hands of men.

In Clue’s case, it was founded by three men and one woman, Ida Tin. Tin herself declared her intention to revolutionize reproductive health and gain a foothold in a sector, that of technology, dominated by men. Regardless of whether Ida Tin has achieved its objectives or not, the organization is still not transparent with the information about its team after nine years of activity. Although this landscape has already begun to change with the emergence of new independent applications.

Hope is the last thing you lose

Beyond the apps for the outdated design rule, more and more people are making genuine efforts to offer users an appropriate interface full of information for their menstrual health. Which brings us a little closer to beneficial and useful projects for women. These apps for the rule “should really educate on cyclicality and put an end to all the myths” that surround the rule, Irene Aterido reminds us. She herself has collaborated with Cicla, a Spanish project formed by a team of women they are preparing a new application.

For Aterido, the ideal menstrual application should “collect all contraceptive options, consider different lifestyles and not link the cycle so much to reproduction.” Something that Analía Fukelman, founder of the Argentine Lunar application. His project arose, precisely, with the aim of cover the need of women to know their menstrual cycle, much less attractive to large companies than cycle control. “The menstrual cycle theme was co-opted by the models that were more profitable economically”, that is, by “the fertility business.” His intention was “to treat the menstrual cycle by taking the reproductive issue out of the center and taking it as a vital rhythm that occurs to a body for many years.”

Beyond fertility

Stopping conceiving the menstrual cycle only as something to which it is necessary to pay attention to avoid or seek pregnancy is essential so that the development of this type of applications is aimed at promoting self-knowledge and menstrual literacy. Focusing solely on the fertility business can be very profitable for its developers, but it does not take users into account.

In 2017, the case of Natural Cycles was very popular, which became the first application certified as a contraceptive method in Europe. The app, based on body temperature as a predictor of fertility, was reported by a hospital in Stockholm to the Swedish Medicines Agency for the number of unwanted pregnancies that occurred after its use. And that’s not counting the number of registered sexually transmitted diseases. The knowledge and well-being of users must be central in the development of menstrual cycle control applications to avoid exposing women to unnecessary risks.

Irene Aterido adds that it is essential to “ask the users what they need”. Definitely, the opinion of the users, channeled by feminist teams, appropriate and specialized, it will be key to leaving behind a wrong and harmful idea about the period and starting the revolution of menstrual knowledge. Time to say goodbye to pastel blood and stale talk about the smell of the clouds.

Jonathan Borba / Unsplash

The problem of data that could not be missing

The world of femtechTechnology, products and services focused on women’s health, is in fashion. The consulting firm Frost & Sullivan estimates that this market will be worth 50,000 million dollars in 2025. And, how could it be otherwise, data is a fundamental part of the business.

Millions of high-value data are logged every day through menstrual monitoring apps. Sensitive data related to the health of thousands of women that are very attractive to companies. But do rule apps allow you to get a slice of it? The answer is yes. At least in most cases.

Last year, the independent organization Consumer Reports evaluated the transparency of five popular menstrual monitoring apps. Among them were Flo and Clue. The investigation concluded that there is a huge risk for users when it comes to the protection of their personal data. According to the data, none of the apps for the rule guarantees that the registered information will be used only for the initially intended purposes. This is because all of them share the data obtained with third parties for, for example, advertising purposes. And once that information is in the hands of others, it is no longer possible to know what to do with it.

However, the study indicates that the Flo application made changes to its privacy policy in 2019. These changes occurred as a result of an article from Wall street journal that linked the app to Facebook, a social network known for its scandals about misuse of data. Currently, Flo has narrowed down her contact partners to one to deliver targeted advertising. The rest of the menstrual apps evaluated have six or more each.

Data provided by developers. Extracted from the App Store.

Having your menstrual health data protected is possible

The applications to control the phases of the menstrual cycle that are behind large corporations often seek quick success and economic profit through the sale of their user data. Something that does not happen that often when it comes to independent projects that aim for the well-being of women and literacy about their cycle.

The Argentine application Lunar stands out especially for its privacy and data treatment policy, which, as stated by its founder Analía Fukelman “has brought us problems for business development”. In a world designed to buy and sell, in which immediacy, opacity and success prevail, Protecting an asset as valuable as user health data is challenging. “It has cost us a little more to do things like this, but we learned other ways and there are people who value it a lot,” says Fukelman. However, independent rule app projects are often not without other risks.

The rule and pseudo-therapies

As the sexologist Irene Aterido points out, “menstrual therapies sometimes have a naturopathic, essentialist approach”. We are all used to the association of the phases of the menstrual cycle with the phases of the moon, although it is something that does not have scientific evidence. For Aterido, it is a metaphor with a high educational interest. “In therapy we always use metaphors” and the lunar phases or seasons are often used in pedagogical settings to explain the menstrual cycle.

Nevertheless, an overly naturalistic approach to the menstrual cycle can easily lead to pseudo-therapies, opening a very dangerous door. When talking to Analía Fukelman about Lunar, she tells us that her proposal is interdisciplinary and offers “little doors to see different types of information, all at the same level.” But we know very well that not all information is at the same level, and even less when we talk about science.

The project’s effort to escape the fragmentation to which the system subjects bodies, especially those of women, and its will to rescue its own experience are very valuable. But it is essential to keep out of the field of health all those therapies that do not have scientific evidence to support them.

The menstrual health revolution seems to be just around the corner and we are all happy to leave behind the myths and superstitions that have always surrounded the rule to start learning about our bodies and our cycles. It is important that we get off to a good start on this path.