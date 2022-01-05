If you are a regular at video games and that they are long sessions, you will know that the more comfort you have, the better performance you will have in such games. A gaming table is the solution you are looking for if you need convenience, comfort and an ergonomic design to play on consoles, computers or laptops, This MGD model table from Mars Gaming is priced on Amazon of 140 euros, then we will name its characteristics.

This very beautiful table You will find it available in two versions with different finishes, you can get it in black and white, depending on your gamer setup choose the one that best suits your style, if you are more of gray, navy blue or black devices, the black table will go to the movies, if you are more of pastel colors the white table is ideal for you , it all depends on your tastes, which is great, always great to have options to choose from.

Something we like about this table is its resistance since can support a weight of up to 100 kilogramsIt also has a carbon fiber finish that already tells you about the quality of the material with which it is built. What’s more to support all that weight it has a tubular structure with high quality steel “In the shape of an inverted Y”, which makes the table stable, is like when you are on a boat and they tell you to spread your legs so you don’t fall over.

Like every gamer, surely you like to drink energy drinks while you play, or any type of drink, because this table has cup holder, so you can have your drink in this holder without posing a danger to the console or your laptop. It also has a support for you to hang the headphones, so you can manage the space in a more orderly way by having all the wiring out of the table.

Last updated on 2022-01-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This MGD table from Mars Gaming has a professional design and an ergonomic approach, the company knows that the more comfortable its users are, the better experience they will have when playing. It has a design with curved edges in the corners that are more friendly to our arms, if you trip it, the blow will not be as strong, can be assembled and disassembled quickly and easily.

The table comes with both stands, it has a rectangular shape and the dimensions are as follows: 1.10 m wide, 60 cm long and 74 cm high, so you have to make your measurements in your setup based on them if you choose to buy this gaming table from 140 euros.

