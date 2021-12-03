The next big change we expect in Apple silicon processors is a considerable reduction in the size of the transistors. This is what we mean when we talk about the jump to 3 nanometers. A leap that has already begun, at least in the testing phase, at TSMC.

Evidence that augurs a roadmap most interesting

According to DigiTimes, the Taiwan-based company hopes to start mass production of chips in 3nm technology during the last quarter of 2022. This would mean that we would see Apple Silicon manufactured with this density of components, during 2023.

It is early to know if the first M3s, if they end up having this name, which could well arrive during the spring of 2023, will already enjoy this manufacturing process. What does seem much more likely is that iPhone of 2023, launched in September, receive all the benefits of 3nm.

Details in the DigiTimes report are scant. Anonymous industry sources are cited without providing much more information, but there is talk that TSMC may have started a 3nm chip production pilot test.

“TSMC has started pilot production of chips built with N3 (namely 3nm process technology) at its Fab 18 in southern Taiwan and will move the process to mass production by Q4 2022, according to sources. of the industry”.

Although some rumors suggest that the iPhone 14, the one from 2022, could have chips already manufactured in this technology, the general consensus coincides with what was published by The Information: that let the iPhone of 2023 make the leap.

A technology that would arrive in time for the iPhone of 2023.

As we have already commented on other occasions, the possibility of reducing the size of the transistors, the basic elements that make up the chip, allows two things: either we can fit more components on the same chip size or we reduce the size of the chip. In both cases we will experience improvements in performance, consumption and heat generation.

A structure with a higher density of transistors requires less electricity to operate, allows a higher speed and heats up less. With this we expect a substantial change in the performance of Apple Silicon which are currently manufactured using 5nm technology.

That said, it should also be borne in mind that we have heard various reports regarding manufacturing issues using this technology. The size of the transistors is so small that the reliability of the process is not always as desired, which has brought TSMC back to the design table on more than one occasion.

Still, while we expect the new 3nm Apple silicon to appear in 2023, plans can change quickly. What we can take for granted is that, once the change occurs, we will see how several products make a substantial leap in their performance.