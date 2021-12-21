Beyond 2018, Quantic Dream became embroiled in a controversy over former company employees accusing David cage, one of the directors of the study, to promote a toxic work environment. Following the recent revelation of Star wars eclipse, the community started a campaign to boycott this project until Cage resign your position.

In Twitter the hashtag is trending #BlackOutStarWarsEclipse, with which they seek to boycott the previously mentioned game and not only that, but the community is also taking advantage of this space to protest the relationship between Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream.

“Basically, Quantic Dream and David Cage’s involvement in Star Wars Eclipse is concerning given both the studio and Cage’s reputation for fostering a toxic work environment as well as Cage’s previous statements about women and the LGBTQ + community.”

Put simply, the involvement of Quantic Dream and David Cage in Star Wars Eclipse is concerning because of the studio and Cage’s reputation of toxic workplace conditions and Cage’s previous alleged statements about women and LGBTQ + people. #BlackoutStarWarsEclipse pic.twitter.com/zAE013NGwk – 🕯Bən McDønald 📖 (@BenIsTheWorst) December 17, 2021

Eclipse It will be set during the time of the High Republic, where the representation LGBTQ + it’s very marked, especially in the comics. That said, fans think it’s inappropriate for someone like Cage be at the forefront of this new game.

“I support #BlackoutStarWarsEclipse. The High Republic has had queer and minority characters at the forefront of its stories, and there is nothing more insulting, to the fans and the writers who built it, than choosing to work with someone who openly hates people like the heroes of the High Republic. . “

I support #BlackoutStarWarsEclipse. The High Republic has put queer characters and BIPOC at the forefront of the story, & there is nothing more insulting, to fans and the storytellers who built it, than choosing to work with someone who openly hates people like the heroes of THR. – Catrina ⚔️ (@ohcatrina) December 13, 2021

At the time of writing, neither Quantic Dream neither Lucasfilm Games They have spoken about it, but if the campaign begins to gain more force, surely that at some point in the future both companies will have to say something.

Editor’s note: And is that the controversy actually started from its revelation at The Game Awards, especially when Geoff Keighley sent a message addressed to companies with toxic environments, say Activision Blizzard, but even so they gave space for Quantic Dream to announce this new game.

