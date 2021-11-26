Although there are still no images about Thor: Love and Thunder and there are still several months until its premiere (July 6, 2022), it is known that one of the writers involved in the project also collaborated with the development of Hawk Eye (Hawkeye). It may seem like an anecdotal detail but it is not: the writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is one of the key voices in the tone of humor that both characters have.

From Thor: Ragnarok (Taika Waititi, 2017) until his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame (Anthony and Joe Russo, 2019), the character played by Chris Hemsworth has been marked by humor. In fact, after two productions that left more doubts with certainties, from Ragnarok the God of Thunder underwent a kind of relaunch. To the point that of the original triad made up of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) it is the only one that still remains.

In that transformation, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has had a lot to do with it.. The relationship between her and Hawk Eye It is because he was also part of the writing team that developed the most recent Marvel and Disney series.

‘Hawk Eye‘,’Thor: Love and Thunder‘and the rotations of Marvel and Disney

The production and development teams behind each story adapted by Marvel and Disney are numerous. It is likely to be nearly impossible to pin down an exact amount considering that this is influenced by multiple aspects and stages of the project. However, judging by the participation of Jennifer Kaytin Robinson in both projects, there is another confirmation that the studios integrate part of their talents.

The detail was revealed by herself, who through a post on Twitter commented that she had been working on the development of Hawk Eye. After the first two chapters it is clear that humor will continue to be a constant in the story of Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner. On the other hand, as the projects grow, it makes sense for the producers to integrate work teams or rely on personnel who have already worked with them. It is a way of taking care of the integration between phases to avoid possible gaps.

The tweet shared by the creative was also a congratulation for the premiere of Hawk Eye:

Hawk Eye premiered this Wednesday, November 24 through the platform of Disney Plus. The series will delve into personal aspects of Clint Barton and will serve as a transition towards the incorporation of a new character within the Marvel narrative, Kate bishop.

