Next September, the UN will hold the Food Systems Summit with the aim of sensitizing society on sustainability and initiating global commitments and actions to reduce the incidence of food-related diseases and heal the earth.

Within the framework of the Pre-Summit, which is held in Rome from July 26 to 28, the Spanish livestock-meat sector expresses its commitment to the transformation of the entire value chain to increase its environmental, social and economic sustainability, as well as guarantee its fundamental role for a complete and balanced diet within the world’s food systems.

The six interprofessional livestock-meat organizations (ASICI, AVIANZA, INTERCUN, INTEROVIC, INTERPORC and PROVACUNO) want to contribute ideas, debates and conclusions on the sector in order to ensure a sustainable, resilient and balanced food system.

The importance of the livestock-meat chain for the sustainability of food systems

The livestock-meat sector strives to establish a broad vision of the challenges faced by the chain worldwide. The sector continues to adapt to the new food system to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the promotion of healthy eating and a commitment to sustainability.

The production of the sector is a fundamental and irreplaceable pillar of the global set of the world food system, and indispensable to guarantee environmental, social and economic sustainability. In addition, it is an engine for generating employment and opportunities in Spain and in any area of ​​the world, especially in rural areas, where it represents an especially important instrument in the fight against depopulation. In Spain, the chain places more than half of its activity in municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants.

Given the situation of hunger and severe malnutrition at a global level, it is necessary to maintain food systems, such as livestock-meat, with a very wide worldwide implantation and maximum and proven capacity as a food supplier.

The economic and social impact of the livestock-meat activity is one of the most important and powerful engines for generating opportunities and employment in most countries. In addition, the environmental, social and economic benefit of the meat-livestock activity is vital for rural areas as it manages a large amount of surface area, contributes to structuring the territory and establishing population in small towns, generating an economic impact that allows to cover basic infrastructures .

A sector that generates opportunities

The livestock-meat chain contributes more than 42,200 million euros to our economy (around 3.8% of the national GVA) and it is calculated that directly, indirectly or induced, some 2.5 million people live off the meat-livestock chain in our country.

The meat sector is one of the first industrial sectors, with a marked export character, connecting the productive processes in the small and medium municipalities of our country with the rest of the world and reducing the general trade deficit of the Spanish economy. In this sense, we also highlight the innovation that is betting on an ecological and digital transformation of the entire chain, with committed own investments of more than 5,700 million euros, in a project linked to European funds, in permanent contact with the ministries of Agriculture and Industry.

fight against climate change

The concept or criterion of “Integral sustainability” is a factor of competitiveness and differentiation. “Sustainability” understood in terms of its contribution to the survival of the planet, is an unwavering purpose and a basic requirement of any economic activity and of any political and social approach; and it implies maintenance over time.

In this sense, the importance and need for “sustainable food” to be produced from the environmental point of view is highlighted; but also that such foods are healthy, affordable, equitable and resilient.

In the context of the environmental fight, the livestock-meat sector fights for the conservation of ecosystems and the mitigation of climate change. Livestock-meat production is essential as a protector and conservator of the rural environment and of the many models of biodiversity and natural and cultural heritages. The maintenance of livestock in rural areas and the use of pasture areas generates a wide range of ecosystem services, including carbon sequestration, water retention and recharge of aquifers, the fight against erosion, fire prevention and biodiversity conservation.

The Spanish livestock production sector works on the development of all available scientific and technical alternatives and developments to reduce GHG emissions from livestock and move towards environmental neutrality by 2050.

It is also worth highlighting the sector’s commitment to promoting the circular economy, the concern for controlling food waste and, of course, animal welfare.

Towards a balanced diet and an active and healthy lifestyle

It must be remembered that Spain is the healthiest country in the world, the country with the longest life expectancy in the EU and in the world, and has a rate well below the average in cancer incidence, according to the OECD, and therefore , meat-livestock production is to be a decisive instrument for achieving this balanced nutrition, by providing proteins at an affordable price and of high nutritional value, confirming the relationship between longer life expectancy and greater consumption of animal protein.

The balanced and healthy diet for an omnivore includes a high percentage of vegetables, fruits, vegetables, seeds, etc., and a necessary and balanced presence of meats and other foods of animal origin. As is well known, the Mediterranean Diet has been described as a healthy eating pattern that is recommended to be followed, and all these foods are basic elements of that traditional diet and are part of the culture and cooking recipes, for which the consumption is recommended. of meat within a varied and balanced diet.

Both international and national health management organizations and Spanish scientific societies establish recommended meat intakes for a safe and healthy intake. The livestock-meat chain promotes balanced food intake within a varied diet based on these recommendations, along with an active lifestyle and healthy habits.