LaSalud.mx .-AstraZeneca AZD7442 Therapy, a long-acting antibody combination to prevent COVID-19, maintains neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to new ‘live’ virus neutralization data from University College Oxford, in the United Kingdom, and Washington University School of Medicine, in St. Louis, United States .

The Inhibitory Concentration 50 (IC50) of AZD7442, a measure of neutralizing potency of an antibody, was 273 ng / ml and 147 ng / ml in the Oxford and Washington University studies, respectively. The levels are within the range of neutralizing titers found in someone who has been naturally infected and recovered from COVID-19.

The data was generated with laboratory tests using a real live virus isolated from individuals who contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19, considered the ‘standard of excellence’ for antibody neutralization studies.

These findings are in line with pseudovirus neutralization data from independent researchers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released on December 16, 2021, and add to mounting evidence showing that AZD7442 maintains activity against all evaluated SARS-CoV-2 variants that have emerged to date.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President of Biopharmaceutical Research & Development at AstraZeneca, said: “Consistent data from three independent studies reassures us that AZD7442, a combination of two potent antibodies, maintains neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant at a level that will continue to provide benefits for patients. It is the only antibody therapy licensed in the United States for COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis, and we are excited that it is now available to help protect vulnerable populations, such as immunocompromised individuals, who are unable to elicit an adequate response to the vaccine and remain at high risk for COVID-19.“

By combining two potent antibodies with different and complementary activities against the virus, AZD7442 was designed to evade potential resistance against new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

The Omicron variant was not in circulation during clinical trials with AZD7442. The Company continues to collect information in order to better understand the implications of these data in clinical practice. The data from both studies will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

AZD7442 received Emergency Use Authorization (AUE) in the United States in December 2021 for prophylaxis (prevention) prior to COVID-19 exposure in people with moderate to severe immune risk due to a medical condition or immunosuppressive medications, in people who They may not elicit a sufficient immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine, or for whom the COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended.

About 2% of the world’s population is considered to be at increased risk of having an inadequate response to the COVID-19 vaccine. New evidence indicates that protecting vulnerable populations against COVID-19 could help prevent viral evolution, an important factor in the emergence of variants.

DZ