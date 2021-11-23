After the surprise presentation at the last Apple event, the HomePod mini in new colors arrive in Spain today. An interesting variant so that each room in our house can have a HomePod mini to match the decor.

More options to enjoy music in each of the rooms

The HomePod mini is a very versatile speaker in several respects. Its price of 99 euros, together with its small size, makes this speaker one that we want to have in every room of our home. Something that Apple have seen quickly, because in addition to the original white and special gray color of the first HomePod mini, now we can also buy them in yellow, orange and blue.





At just 8.3 cm tall, the HomePod mini is packed with innovation, packing spectacular acoustic power for such a small speaker. HomePod mini uses computational audio to deliver a nuanced acoustic experience and extraordinary performance. Its spectacular 360-degree sound completely fills the room and sounds great from every angle. With multiple HomePod mini speakers placed in different rooms, users can play the same music throughout the house in perfect sync, choose a different song for each room, or create a stereo pair for a more immersive experience.

If to all this we add the exponential improvement these speakers experience when paired, we have even more reasons to get one. These new HomePod mini, or rather these new finishes for the HomePod mini, arrive in Australia, Austria, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom today.

A few days after Black Friday, which is already bringing us the most interesting offers, such as these of several iPhone models, the launch of the HomePod mini in different finishes arrives on time. An excellent option to complete our constellation of speakers at home or as a gift.